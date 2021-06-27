BJP strikes at Sharad Pawar, MVA for using athletics track as ‘parking’

BJP has hit NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other executives Maha Vikas Aghadi for driving and parking their vehicles on an athletic track at Pune Shune Chhatrapati Sports Complex.
Sharad Pawar, former head of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), visited the sports center in the Balewadi area of Pune on Saturday along with Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and State Minister Aditi S Tatkare. MVA executives were at the sports complex to review the work of the International University of Sports under construction.
Sharad Pawar (PawarSpeaks) June 26, 2021
The Maharashtra Sports Department told ANI that only one vehicle was allowed to use the concrete road near the athletics track as Sharad Pawar had foot problems. However, several other vehicles also came on the rails along with the Pawar vehicle.
Reacting to this, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, “At a time when Indian athletes are preparing for the Olympics, Sharad Pawar, the former IOA president and other MVA ministers, in a brazen display of arrogance, drive their cars on the rails of Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Pune) because they did not want to climb two stairs “.
At a time when Indian athletes are preparing for the Olympics, Sharad Pawar, the former IOA president, and other MVA ministers, in a brazen display of arrogance, drive their cars on the tracks of the Shivchhatrapati (Pune) Sports Complex because they did not want to climb two flight of stairs! pic.twitter.com/ufpfk04mQw
Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 27, 2021
BJP Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “Not only is Athletic Track worth the rupees at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Pune, but the spirit of the Sportspersons bringing glory to our nation has been severely damaged by the shameful and arrogant actions of MVA leadership.”
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also wrote on Twitter about the incident. “As it is, we lack sufficient sports facilities in our country. All sports centers need proper care,” distributing a news report on the incident.
Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 27, 2021
MAHARASHTRA SPORTS DEPARTMENT APOLOGIZES
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Sports Department has apologized for the incident. “The vehicles were allowed to be parked on cement tracks as Pawar Sahab had a problem with his leg. It was allowed for him not to face walking problems,” Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria told ANI.
“Unfortunately, the vehicles came on the right track. I apologize to him and assure that such an incident will not be repeated,” he added.
The department also said the sports minister has taken note of the incident and instructions have been issued to make sure vehicles are not allowed on the athletic track.