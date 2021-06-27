A new push to make ecocide an international crimeExBulletin

footprint Charlie Riedel / AP

The mass destruction of the environment, known as ecocide, will become an international crime similar to genocide and war crimes under a proposed new legal definition.

The discovery of the definition last week by a panel of 12 lawyers from around the world marks a major first step in global campaign efforts to prevent future environmental catastrophes such as the Amazon deforestation or actions contributing to climate change.

There are now four core international crimes: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression. These crimes are dealt with by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Independent Panel of Experts on the Legal Definition of Ecocide spent six months preparing the 165-word definition, working with outside experts along the way. In one draft definition from the Stop Ecocide Foundation, a Dutch-based coalition, the panelists said they hoped the proposed definition would provide a basis for examining a new international crime.

So what is the proposed definition?

The draft defines ecocide as “illegal or improper acts committed with the knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of serious or widespread or long-term damage to the environment caused by those acts”.

Unlike the four existing international crimes, ecocide would be the only crime in which human harm is not a prerequisite for prosecution.

“There are elements of human harm that can be included in (definition), but it also extends to damage, in itself, to ecosystems,” said Jojo Mehta, chairman and co-founder of the Stop Ecocide Foundation. “So you are effectively looking at something that has, at least in part, the potential to be a crime against nature, not just a crime against humans.”

The original ecocide proposal is almost 50 years old

The goal of making ecocid an international crime is not new. The idea came from then-Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme at the 1972 UN conference on the human environment. In his speech, he warned that rapid industrial progress could deplete natural resources at unsustainable levels. But even before that biologist and bioethicist Arthur Galston used the word “ecocide” at the 1970 Conference on War and National Responsibility in Washington, DC

Several other attempts to formalize ecocide as an international crime have emerged since then. Ecocid was considered and then overthrown during the official founding of the ICC in 1998. For 10 years until her death in 2019, Scottish lawyer Polly Higgins campaigned for ecocid to be recognized as a crime against humanity. The Stop Ecocide Foundation took up the challenge in 2017.

A proposed definition is just the beginning of a long process

What will it take for the ICC to adopt the definition of ecocide and amend the Rome Statute? Lots. Here are the steps that will need to happen:

One of the 123 member states of the International Criminal Court (which does not include the US, China or India) will have to submit a definition to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. The proposal must be voted on by a majority of ICC members at the annual assembly in December in order to be considered. Once the final text of an amendment has been discussed and agreed upon, two-thirds of the member states must vote in favor. The vote is ratified and must be implemented in the countries one year later. While a criminal offense will be committed in the countries where it is ratified, ratifying nations may arrest non-nationals on their own land for ecocidal crimes committed elsewhere. This means that nationals of non-ICC countries can still be affected.

Between the formal proposal of an ecocidal crime by a member state and ratification, however, a process of change can take years to decades. The court would hold a vote at their annual meeting in December to receive the proposal, after which debates would begin to finalize the definition of crime.

Despite this, Mehta says the rapidly growing conversations and support around the topic have given the panel confidence.

“We do not see any likelihood that she will disappear. The chances are that she will actually be proposed,” she said. “However, even if it lasts longer than we would like … just the fact that this conversation is already happening is making a difference.”

The International Criminal Court has not yet commented on the panel’s proposal.

