7th Payments Commission: Will DA be restored from July 1st? Check out what FinMin has to say Personal Finance News





New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Saturday (June 26th) came out with a clarification on whether the government will open a kindness (DA) or love relief (DR) aid to central government employees and retirees. The ministry said it has not passed an order regarding the resumption of DA and DR from July 2021 while showing a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The fact-finding mission had declared a letter signed by Finance Secretary TV Somanathan to be false. The letter had started circulating on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, as about 52 central government employees and 60 lakh retirees were waiting for a decision regarding the arrears of DA and DR. A document is circulating on social media claiming the resumption of DA for Central Government employees & Relief Dearness for Central Government retirees from July 2021.

pic.twitter.com/HMcQVj81Sf Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 26, 2021 The decision was reportedly expected on Saturday, as the National Council of Joint Consulting Machinery (JCM), the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) and officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) are said to be expected to discuss the issue of DA and DR on June 26th. While there has been no official decision on arrears, PIB and the Ministry of Finance have claimed that the document stating that the restoration of DA and DR will start from July 1 is false. Read also: From cars to Aerospace, here are 5 industries that break down by Elon Musk Taking it to Twitter, PIB said, a document is circulating on social media claiming that Kindness Aid and Kindness Aid for central government employees and retirees will resume from July 2021. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake . No such announcement has been made by the Government of India. The Ministry of Finance shared the same document on Twitter. Read also: Jet Airways ready to fly up again? 7-member panel to manage daily options A document is making the rounds of social media claiming that the Aid for Kindness and Kindness for central government employees and retirees will resume from July 2021

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is # Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/9fsPITQClB PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 26, 2021







