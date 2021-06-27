College World Series Final 2021: Television Program, Results for Vanderbilt Vs. Mississippi St. at the NCAA Baseball Championship





The final stage of college college baseball season is here. Starting Monday, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will meet at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Neb., In the World Series College finals, with the Commodores seeking their third NCAA title (and second in a row) and the Bulldogs seeking the first. While their paths to reach this point were different, each school entered the NCAA baseball tournament as a top-10 team and regional host. Vanderbilt entered as the No. 4 seed of the tournament while the State of Mississippi was followed by No. 7. MORE: Watch World Series College action live on fuboTV Who is in the finals of the College World Series? Vanderbilt entered the World Series College as the favorite to win in Omaha after the SEC Arkansas champion was eliminated during the super regions. But the way the Commodores reached the final series of the NCAA baseball tournament was certainly far from standard. Vanderbilt beat Stanford in the elimination brackets to reach the final brackets NC State. He defeated a short Wolfpack team 3-1 on Friday to force a decisive match. However, that second game was never played, as Wolfpack was removed from the World College due to COVID issues, allowing Vanderbilt to advance to the finals. More: NC State baseball coach says he does not ‘indoctrinate’ players into COVID-19 vaccine The Commodores then waited with the rest of the college baseball world on Saturday to see who would come out of the next bracket. Texas and Mississippi State met for the third time in the tournament, and the Bulldogs advanced with a 4-3 victory. Bulldogs and No. The 2 Longhorns took turns beating each other before the bracket final. The state of Mississippi won the first game 2-1 to send Texas to the elimination group. The Longhorns fought again and then beat the Bulldogs 8-5 on Friday to force Saturday’s crucial game. The state of Mississippi fell back 3-1 in the fifth on Saturday but then scored three unanswered runs to win the game and complete the upset. Tanner Leggett led the rally with a single at the end of the ninth to drive in Brayland Skinner. How to watch the finals of the 2021 College World Series? Date: June 28-30

June 28-30 Location: TD Ameritrade ParkOmaha in Omaha, Neb.

TD Ameritrade ParkOmaha in Omaha, Neb. TV channels: ESPN / ESPN2

ESPN / ESPN2 Live broadcast: ESPN + | fuboTV ESPN will continue its coverage of World Series College with tournament finals. ESPN2 will have coverage of the first and third matches (game 3 is if required) while ESPN will broadcast the second match, which could place a champion in the top three series. Viewers will also be able to broadcast the College World Series finals on ESPN + or fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial. Schedule of college world series, scores Monday, June 28th Game Time (Channel) Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State 7 pm ET (ESPN2) Tuesday, June 29th Game Time (Channel) Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State 7 pm ET (ESPN) Wednesday, June 30th Game Time (Channel) Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State (if required) 7 pm ET (ESPN2)







