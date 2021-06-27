Furious mom as the new owner starts tearing down the house while she was in the middle of leaving

One mom was not impressed after the buyer of her house arrived while they were still leaving and started chopping up the kitchen.

Mom posted about it on Mumsnet where it sparked a debate, as people remained in conflict, OVERVIEW reports.

But others argued that it was technically his home now and the property should have been vacated earlier.

A study once found that people found moving home more stressful than divorce, starting a new job, getting married, and even having a baby.

It is especially stressful if you are leaving behind a loving family home, where you have spent years making memories.

So it’s an emotional day when you finally exchange and pack the last box.

However, one mother says she was deceived by the experience.

She wrote: “Our lawyer advised us at 10.30am that our buyers had paid us and we had sent our money to our sellers.

“However, we were waiting for confirmation to get the keys.

“Our buyer, I’ll call him R, called my husband at 10.30am asking if he could come get the keys. We said [no], we were still loading the van and waiting for our current purchase to be available.

“Anyway, we filled the van, about 3/4 of the house was inside and we made an early lunch. Me, dh and 2 friends. Then at 11.30 DH goes ‘R is here’





“I was a little annoyed after we said no, but what can we do. (R is a rich man, right, white, old). So we left R, we’re still sitting in folding chairs eating.

“R asks if he can take a look at the kitchen. Okay, we nod. We go back to our sarnies and hear an almighty clash.

“Dear husband enters and finds R disconnecting the kitchen. We knew he was setting up a brand new kitchen, we did not expect him to start before we were gone.

“However, we go out and talk to our neighbors when at 12 o’clock in the afternoon R’s electrician and plumber comes. R then turns off the water without telling us so I had to use my neighbor’s lion (the first day of my period too difficult)

“We are shocked that we did not even give him the keys and he has his whole construction team! Next introduce his wife, granddaughter and 2 great-grandchildren on the move. We still have things at home!

“About an hour later, I go to the fridge for a can to drink, and I realize it is not turned on. R had turned off the electricity.

“I told him to turn it on, we still had food in it and it was freezing because our plan was at the last minute, move it to a cold bag and equip the boat in the new house, turn it on and then we can recharge right after that knowing will not have lost much temp before activating it.

“So here we are evicted, our things are covered in dust and noise as his ‘team’ starts occupying the kitchen.

“The next thing I see my beloved man running home telling R to stop. Then I find out [he] had torn the hallway upstairs and was continuing to tear the floorboards apparently to feed the pipes and cable through. But we still had beds in the bedroom.

“We told him we had to make 2 trips and until we got our keys we could not be released! So R puts the floor down again.”

After moving a load of items, they turn to find the owner’s van blocking their seat making it difficult to move the rest of the furniture.

The gas vendor continued: “Until I get back the kitchen is just a shell. My dining table (dismantled) is lined with a thick layer of dust. Our dishwasher was being used as a table for all their plans and tools. Meanwhile, my asthma runs through the roof from all the thick dust.

“We grab the last things, avoid the workers and go. There is no way to say goodbye to the first house we bought, the house where we bought our babies at home, our home.

“I feel cheated by an experience, are we wrong? Of course until we hand over the R keys he should not be home and the WTF has booked a team of workers for the day of completion !!”

Some people were divided after one commented: “Did you have his money until 10.30am and sent the money to your seller? It’s been a long time since I bought a house, but I would have thought it was his at 10.30 “.

Another said: “He had the property of the house at that moment, really you should have taken out all your belongings and waited elsewhere to get your purchase keys. Id you were furious and asked you to leave if I was him. “

A third agreed, responding: “I agree with the others, it was no longer your home, you should have moved everything out. His money had arrived in your bank.



“Not polite, to do what he did, but you had to be ready to go and sit outside your new home if you had to.”

“You had not agreed to hand over the keys yet, so it was a good idea to move your belongings to your home after you had received your new property keys.

“He should have done things right and waited until the keys were available to be collected by the estate agents,” another argued. “

One added: “I mean I would definitely be prepared to go before 10:30, but who the hell has their whole construction team the first day you can certainly predict that the previous owners might not be completely out? “