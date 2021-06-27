Six arrested after Extinction Rebellion dumps organic manure outside Daily Mail offices





Six people have been arrested after an Extinction Rebellion unleashed a press protest in central London when it saw manure dumped outside the Daily Mail offices.

Metropolitan Police said a group of protesters emptied garbage from a truck outside a property on Young Street, Kensington, around 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

The force said the group climbed the scaffolding on the outside of the building and put up banners from it. Environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion said it had paid a surprise visit to Northcliffe House, the headquarters of the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), and claimed to have dumped seven tonnes of horse manure outside the main entrance. Extinction Rebellion Activists Throw Garbage Out of Daily Mail Offices in Central London (Manual) Five people were arrested for a criminal offense under Article 148 of the Highways Act, with four out of five also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, police said. The Met also said a 54-year-old man tried to dump manure from a truck on the sidewalk outside a shopping mall on Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria, around 8 p.m. He added: If he had succeeded, he would have caused disruption to employees and members of the public. Proactive police intervention prevented him from dumping manure. The man was arrested for a violation under Article 148 of the Highway Act and on suspicion of dangerous driving. The Rebellion of Extinction said members had also visited the building that housed the Daily Telegraph but were stopped before dumping more manure. All six detainees remain in custody, police said. The protest action comes as the Extinction Rebellion began a day of protest targeting the four billionaire owners of 68% of the UK print media and demanding an end to media corruption that suppresses the truth from the public for profit. Speaking about the group, Gully Bujak said: For the British public, who saw the criminal behavior of this government and their friends throughout the pandemic, the conclusion must surely be clear: the arenas of power in this country are rotten, and where billionaire -the well-known press worries that corruption is the business model. Their time they cut the shit and stop acting as if they are providing a noble service to the public, while greening the climate crisis and fueling the culture war to divide people. The Rebellion of Extinction shared photos and videos on social media of free press protesters marching through London and gathering in Parliament Square. People held banners, waved flags and cheered, while gangs also played. This comes after the protest movement targeted the media in September with a blockade of the printing press that left some shelves of newspapers blank. Elsewhere Sunday, people walk along Regent Street during a #FreedomToDance march organized by Save Our Scene, in protest of the government-perceived live music industry disregard during the coronavirus pandemic.

