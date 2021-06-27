International
I wish it should be the fulcrum of any national coalition against NDA: Tejashwi
Former Bihar Deputy CM says all like-minded parties should come up with a common minimum program
Congress is a national party with a pan-India presence and it is quite natural that it should be the backbone of any national coalition against the BJP led by NJ, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday.
In an interview with PTI, he also said Congress was in a direct war with the BJP in more than 200 seats in Lok Sabha and should focus on them while allowing regional parties to be in the driver seat in other constituencies.
Asked about the meeting of opposition leaders and some members of civil society at Nationalist Congress (NCP) Party chief Shared Pawars here at home last week, the RJD leader said he was unaware of what happened at the meeting.
However, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Bihar asserted that all like-minded parties must unite with a common minimum program to defeat this most oppressive, divisive, authoritarian and fascist government.
Our Leader Then [Prasad] Ji had warned on the eve of the 2014 elections- Ye chunaw tay karega ki desh tootega ya bachega [this election will decide whether the country will remain or be divided], and I think that most of the parties and citizens of our country have understood this today as never before, said Mr. Yadav.
Regarding Congress not having a presence at the meeting and whether the big old party should be part of a national alliance to get the BJP, he said Congress was a national party with a pan-India presence and quite naturally should was the point of any national coalition against the NDA led by BJP.
From past experiences, I think Congress should focus on those countries where it is in direct war with the BJP and on the countries that remain with an open heart and mind that it should allow regional parties to be in the lead in the strongholds. their respective to eradicate BJP, he argued.
His remarks matter as they come just days after Mr Pawar said Congress would have to be taken together if an alternative alliance were to be formed.
Old attitude
Significantly, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also said that work was being done to unite all the opposition parties at the national level and that this alliance would be incomplete without Congress.
He had said that Congress would play an important role in the alliance aimed at providing a strong alternative to the current mood.
Mr Pawar on Friday claimed that the formation of a national alliance was not the topic of discussion at the eight-party meeting expected by him, but also said that if such a coalition emerged, its leadership would have to be collective. .
He had told reporters that the purpose of the meeting at his residence in Delhi last Tuesday was to discuss how they could support the farmers’ ongoing agitation.
There was much speculation that the agenda of the meeting, where no Congress leader was present, was to discuss a possible alliance which could be an alternative to the BJP.
Asked what would be the form of any future alliance against BJP and what would be the place of Congresses in it, Mr. Pawar had said, There was no discussion about this, however, in my opinion Congress would have to is taken if any alternative alliance will be formed.
