International
North Koreans express concerns about Kim Jong Un’s apparent weight loss
North Koreans have expressed concerns about the apparent weight loss of their leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have lost a significant amount of weight according to his latest photos.
An unidentified resident of Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, said everyone opened their eyes after seeing a large street screen showing a concert attended by Kim. However, the broadcast did not provide any details on what had led to the weight loss.
Kim has attracted global interest since becoming the country’s leader almost a decade ago, appearing to be a notable cutter in images released by state media last month.
NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea, noted that Kim has lost a significant amount of weight.
The Seoul-based website said Kim’s watch looked more firmly fixed than before. The photos seem to show that his left wrist is significantly thinner than in similar images taken in November 2020 and March this year.
South Korea’s national intelligence service told lawmakers last year that it believed Kim weighed 140kg and had gained an average of 6-7kg a year since coming to power in late 2011, NK News reported.
Given Kim’s tight control of power in North Korea – and the uncertainty of any plan for a successor – the international media, spy agencies and specialists are closely monitoring his health.
Early last year speculation about Kim’s health erupted after he missed celebrating the birthday celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, only to reappear in public in early May.
In 2014, he was out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a walking stick. Days later, South Korea’s spy agency claimed he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.
(With the entry of Reuters)
