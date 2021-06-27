Maharashtra Police Busts Rave Party at 2 Villas in Nashik; 12 women among 22 detained, drugs seized



Mumbai: Police destroyed a noisy evening that was taking place at two villas adjacent to the town of Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday hours and arrested 22 people in addition to recovering drugs and hookahs from the site, an official said. Of those arrested, 12 are women and one of them had participated in the TV show Bigg Boss, while four other women are linked to the film industry in South India, he said. The villas were raided on the basis of an announcement, a Sachin Patil Nashik Rural Police Supervisor told PTI. Read also – Netizen accuses Sofia Hayat-Abhinav Shukla of having ‘One night stay’, she says ‘I did not know until I google’ A noisy party was taking place in two neighboring villas – Sky Taj and Sky Lagoon. During the raid, we held 12 women and 10 men. They were found consuming drugs and drinking hookah. One of the women was a Bigg Boss contestant, he said, adding that the accused were later sent for medical examination. They are booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the SP added. We are also looking for people who helped organize this party, where many came in high-end cars, he said. Read also – Eijaz Khan takes Pavitra Punia home to celebrate his nephew’s birthday, check out these viral photos In addition to the drugs, a camera, a tripod and several other materials were seized from the site, police said. After the raid, a special team was formed and sent to Mumbai, where a Nigerian national was taken in connection with the matter, Patil said. Igatpuri city is located on the Mumbai-Agra national highway, about 120 km from Mumbai. Read also – Minissha Lamba shares bedtime stories: ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner’, they ask

