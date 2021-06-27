Israel, Poland summon envoys as Holocaust return bill escalates





The Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Poland’s ambassador to Israel to express its “great disappointment” with a new bill restricting claims of restitution of World War II property, which prompted Warsaw to call the Israeli envoy also in the country. “This will affect relations between the countries, but it is not too late to return to a dialogue on the issue of property restitution,” ministry’s political director Alon Bar told Polish envoy Marek Magierowski. 3 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Photo: Kobi Koankes, AP) Barr noted that it was not a dispute over responsibility for the Holocaust, which remains a contentious issue between the two nations, but “Poland’s moral duty to its citizens and the wealth taken from them during the Holocaust and under the communist regime”. In response, Poland summoned the Israeli envoy following the Jewish state’s criticism of the law. Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said Warsaw would like to set the record for legislation passed in parliament on Thursday. Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon, the charge d’affaires, “has been called … and we will explain to her in a decisive and factual way what it is about,” Jablonski told state television TVP about the meeting that will take place. took place on Monday. 3 Polish envoy to Israel Marek Magierowski (Photo: Moti Kimchi) “We believe that unfortunately what we are dealing with here is a situation that some Israeli politicians are exploiting for domestic political purposes,” he added. The Israeli embassy in Warsaw wrote on Twitter on Thursday that “this immoral law will seriously affect relations between our countries.” It “will actually prevent the return of Jewish property or claims for compensation from Holocaust survivors and their descendants as well as from the Jewish community that has called Poland home for centuries. It is worrying,” the embassy said. The authors of the bill argue that it is necessary to bring the law in line with a 2015 Constitutional Court ruling, which found that there should be a deadline after which administrative decisions can no longer be challenged. Legislation sets the termination date at 10 to 30 years, depending on the case. 3 Holocaust survivors at the entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 2015 (Photo: AFP) Poland’s foreign ministry said on Friday that the introduction of time limits “would lead to the elimination of fraud and irregularities, which occurred on a large scale”. “The new regulations do not in any way limit the possibility of filing civil lawsuits to seek redress, regardless of the plaintiff’s nationality or origin,” she added. “Poland is not at all responsible for the Holocaust, a atrocity committed by the German occupiers even against Polish citizens of Jewish origin.” Six million Poles, half of them Jews, were killed during the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany 1939-45 during World War II.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos