Post-poll violence in West Bengal: NHRC panel to get representations from today





A seven-member NHRC committee, composed on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court to look at alleged human rights violations between post-poll violence in West Bengal, will receive representations from complainants by Sunday, an official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Committee members will meet the victims / complainants from 4pm Sunday and 10am on Monday at the CRPF Mess Headquarters Officer in Salt Lake, the official said. According to the official, members of the panel and several other teams of the National Commission on Human Rights “have been visiting various places in West Bengal and seeking the veracity of these allegations”. On June 18, the Supreme Court had ordered the NHRC to form a committee and visit those sites where complaints of post-poll violence had been registered, with the report due by June 30. After that, on June 21, The West Bengal government filed a petition seeking the withdrawal of the order. The government had claimed that it was not given the opportunity to establish all the recorded facts, including the steps it took to address the violence. However, HC rejected the request, stating that it should include the NHRC because there were allegations that the police were not acting on the basis of the complaints. The five-judge bench, headed by interim Chief Prosecutor Rajesh Bindal, noted that the June 18 order was passed after the state failed to inspire the confidence of the courts. Meanwhile, a delegation of The NHRC panel visited the Jagatdal and Naihati areas in the North 24 Parganas district on Friday. The NHRC team is examining aspects of how many complaints have been filed, what steps have been taken by the local administration and how many people are suspected of being forced to leave their homes. On Thursday, an NHRC team visited the Haroa area in the Pargana district of North 24, while another team visited the Cooch Behar district in northern Bengal. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee has labeled continued allegations of violence after the poll in unfounded state and a fraud by BJP. Banerjee said the only incidents of violence occurred during Assembly polls, when order and law were in the hands of the Election Commission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos