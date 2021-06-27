Tokyo governor rests amid concerns over Olympics





TOKYO – The governor of Tokyo, who has taken a break since last week due to severe fatigue, should rest a few more days this week, the metropolitan government said on Sunday, as experts warn of a resurgence of infections less than one months before the capital hosts the Olympic Games.

Governor Yuriko Koike has been laid off since last Wednesday due to severe fatigue. She would rest until Sunday, but Tokyo metropolitan officials said she would be out for a few days. She has been deeply involved in preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as leading the capital’s coronavirus response. Officials declined to confirm media reports that Koike was hospitalized.



After a one-year postponement, the Olympics will begin on July 23 Last week, Olympic officials decided to allow the public to participate in the Games, although matches were put on spectators. Health experts have expressed deep concern that the Games could cause the virus to grow in the Tokyo region. Japan last week eased the state of emergency in most other areas, but new daily cases have already risen again in Tokyo, and experts have warned of further increases in infections as the Delta virus spreads. Tokyo on Sunday reported 386 new cases, up from 376 a week ago as the capital makes a weekly increase for the eighth day in a row. Japan had 794,457 cases and 14,657 deaths as of Saturday. ___ MORE PANDEMIC – As the variant grows, US vaccine plan targets ‘mobile middle’ – UK virus cases hit hardest since 5 February amid ‘catch a hit’ initiative – Russia mandates vaccines for some as virus cases increase – Finland sees an increase in cases of viruses from football fans returning from Russia ___ Follow more AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic AND https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine ___ HERE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: JERUSALEM – Israel’s new prime minister is urging the country’s youth to be vaccinated as the number of coronavirus cases has dragged on in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant. Naftali Bennett’s comments came at a government meeting Sunday in Jerusalem. “We do not want to impose any restrictions: not on parties, trips or anything like that. But especially because of this, if you do not want restrictions, go get vaccinated today. “Talk to your parents and get vaccinated,” he said. Israel reinstated a masked mandate inside the house amid an increase in new infections last week. The Israeli Ministry of Health on Saturday registered 113 new cases of coronavirus. The prime minister also says the government has appointed a special director in charge of managing the country’s border crossings – with an emphasis on Israel’s main international airport – and preventing the spread of coronavirus and other diseases. Bennett said the appointment of Roni Numa, a former army general, aims to boost the country’s efforts “to prevent the entry of this virus and other variants and future viruses from around the world into Israel.” Many of the new cases reported last week were tracked to individuals who had arrived from abroad. ___ KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Malaysian leader says the country will indefinitely endure an almost total blockade that has been in place for a month, as coronavirus infections remain high. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that the blockade would not be eased if new daily cases did not fall below 4,000, the vaccination rate reaches 10% and the demand for intensive care in hospitals was reduced. The national news agency Bernama quoted Muhyiddin as saying he hoped this would happen by mid-July. The connection was set to expire on Monday. The new daily cases have stubbornly stood above 5,000, with the Ministry of Health on Sunday reporting 5,586 new infections, bringing the country’s number to 734,048 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths. Only 6% of the 33 million people in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated so far, but the government has stepped up vaccination efforts. Malaysia has banned most economic and social activities since June 1, as daily cases went up to more than 9,000 cases. It was the second nationwide blockade in more than a year and is expected to hurt its economic recovery. The World Bank has lowered its growth forecast for Malaysia to 4.5% this year, from a previous estimate of 6%. ___ GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization has complained about the lack of coronavirus vaccines being donated immediately by rich countries in the developing world. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group set up to allocate vaccines. In his words: “There are no vaccines to be allocated.” Tedros says concerns raised by some donors that African countries do not have the infrastructure to deliver vaccines or that there are problems with vaccine reluctance are irrelevant. He criticized rich countries that could use it as a “pretext” for not donating vaccines. ___ RALEIGH, NC – In the two weeks since the state of North Carolina announced that four million $ 1 prizes will be awarded to vaccinated adults, less than 118,000 residents, about 1% of the state population, came in for a first dose. Less than half of North Carolina eligible for a coronavirus stroke have been fully vaccinated, even though there are more than 2.1 million doses waiting on shelves to get residents. North Carolina ranks 12th worst in the country in per capita administered vaccines, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ___ GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization says the first COVID-19 variant in India, also known as the delta variant, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far” and is now spreading to it. at least 85 seats. At a news conference Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency was concerned about the growing spread of the delta variant, especially among unvaccinated populations. “We are beginning to see an increase in worldwide transmission,” Tedros said, adding that “more cases means more hospitalizations … which increases the risk of death.” The WHO has previously said that two doses of COVID-19 licensed vaccines appear to provide strong protection against the first variant in India, but warned of a lack of access to vaccines in poor countries – which have received less than 2% of billions of doses administered so far – makes them extremely vulnerable. Tedros also said that uncontrolled circulation of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of even more variants. “New variants are expected and will continue to be reported,” Tedros said. “This is what viruses do,” he said. “They are evolving,” he said. “But we can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing transmission.” ___ AMSTERDAM – The European Medicines Agency has approved a new production site for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should increase production of the single-dose vaccine across the EU by 27 countries. In a statement Friday, the EU’s regulator for medicines said the new site in Anagni, Italy, would end production of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use across adults across Europe in March. Production problems have blocked J&J from spreading across the European Union in recent months, and millions of doses made at a US plant had to be dumped after pollution problems. The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and expected 55 million by the end of June; to date, less than 14 million doses have been distributed. The spread of J&J vaccines was also blocked after the EMA concluded that there was a “possible link” between coronavirus stroke and very rare blood clots and recommended that a warning should be added to the label. Health officials say the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks.

