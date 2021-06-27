CM Manohar Lal Khattaromeet EAM Jaishankar for Haryana man placed in Australian prison – The New Indian Express





from PTI CHANDIGARH: Haryana Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said he would meet with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to seek his intervention in securing the release of 24-year-old Vishal Jood from a prison in Australia. According to local media reports, Jood, who comes from Haryana Karnal, has been placed in an Australian jail for his alleged role in a series of hate attacks on suspected pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Sydney this year. Khattar said he would also urge the Australian High Commission to intervene in the matter, an official statement said here. The prime minister had previously also spoken to Jaishankar and was assured of full co-operation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Australia regarding Jood’s release, she said. Khattar, who is in Manali, said ongoing efforts are being made to secure the release of the youth. Meanwhile, on the second day of his visit to the resort town of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Haryana held a virtual meeting with representatives of NGOs and NRIs living in Australia and thanked them for sending oxygen concentrators and other medical devices in india mid -19 pandemic. He also encouraged the Haryanvi diaspora and foreign investors to invest in Haryana. Describing Haryana as a preferred investment destination, Khattar said the state government has set up a Foreign Co-operation Department to resolve various issues related to foreign investment and to co-ordinate with foreign investors. Along with that, a single-window system has been set up through which investors can get all kinds of online approvals easily in 45 days to set up their industry, he said. In addition, Khattar said, a relationship manager will be assigned to investors who want to set up their business in Haryana. Khattar added that the Haryana government was committed to creating a progressive business environment in the state. In Haryana, 10 industrial model neighborhoods have been created with all the necessary equipment. A special MSME department has been set up to promote micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, he said. Haryana is a preferred destination for vehicle companies and manufacturers of vehicle components, the prime minister said. Haryana has immense potential for industry in the areas of automated manufacturing, skills development, IT and ITES, agro and agro-based industries like food processing, health and animal sciences, tourism, integrated aviation centers, he added.

