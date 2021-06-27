YouTube reportedly took videos from the group documenting human rights abuses in China





YouTube took several videos from a channel of human rights organizations, which was trying to document human rights abuses in Chinas Xinjiang province, for violating its anti-harassment policy, Reuters reported. On June 15, Kazakhstan’s Atayurt Human Rights said the Google-owned video platform completely disabled its channel, telling the group it had received many attacks against its video channel where people displayed ID cards showing links to Xinjiang residents missing. This apparently broke YouTube rule against the display of personal information, which led to the removal of the videos. Category was restored three days later, according to Reuters. YouTube reportedly asked Atajurt to cut or hide the IDs in the video, but the channel administrator said they did not want to do so out of concern that such an action would damage his credibility. Atajurt has been praised by organizations including Human Rights Watch for assistance in detecting human rights violations. According to MIT Technology Review, Atajurt posts testimony from family members of people detained in Chinese internment camps in Xinjiang. Most of the videos that were removed were restored after appeals, but some remained unseen, and according to Reuters, Atajurt is creating backup copies of its videos on the video platform based on blockchain Odysee. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday, but did so MIT Technology Review that welcomes responsible efforts to document important human rights cases around the world. YouTube has strict policies that stop harassment … including doing duxing, so it does not allow personally identifiable information to be published A June 10th report by Amnesty International found that the Chinese government had carried out state-organized persecution, including torture, against people in western China’s Xinjiang province, including Uighurs and Kazakhs. The United Nations has estimated at least 1 million Uighurs are being held in internment camps in China, a claim China has disputed.

