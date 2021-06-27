Bharat Biotech has not yet started supplying the May order of Covaxin: Center





Ministry of Health offers allocation of expected schedule for delivery of vaccines to the Supreme Court



Bharat Biotech is yet to start supplying a batch of vaccines, an order for which was placed by the Ministry of Health in May, according to a statement filed by the Ministry in the Supreme Court on Saturday. The Ministry of Health told the roof court that it expected to receive at least 51 crore doses from January-July. 32 billion of these have already been administered as of Sunday evening. In a split of the expected vaccine delivery schedule from the government, the Center had ordered 3 crore doses of Covaxin from January to be delivered by the end of May. He placed another order of 5 doses of harvest on May 5 which is expected to be delivered at the end of July. However, in its remarks in the affidavit on the supply status of the vaccine, the Center notes that from this part, Covaxin was still to begin supply. This, however, was based on updated information as of June 21 and it is possible that Bharat Biotech has supplied some additional doses in the last week. According to data on the CoWIN website, as of Sunday, 3.8 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered so far. like Hindu reported on May 28, Bharat Biotech stated that it took four months for a batch of Covaxin to be produced and prepared for supply. Thus, the production of Covaxin batches that were started during March this year would be ready for supply only in June, the company had said in a statement. At that point, about 2-2.5 crore doses of Covaxin were reportedly supplied. This means that only the herds produced in April will be ready for supply by July. The government had previously predicted that Bharat Biotech would increase production in doses of 6-7 crore per month from July-August and 10 crore doses per month from September. This works in at least 52 crore doses from July-December, of which 40 crore are marked from September to December. VK Paul, Chairman, National Empowerment Group for Vaccine Administration, had said that 216 crore vaccine doses would be available in December, which would be more than appropriate to inoculate 94 crore of adults in India. However in its statement Saturday, the Ministry of Health has significantly lowered its forecast and estimated that 135 vaccines would be available in August-December and 51 in Croatia by July, or roughly enough to meet doses of 186-188 crore needed to inoculate all adults with two doses. Evidence suggests that other vaccines, in development, may also be made available.

