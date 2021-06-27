Latest: The capital of Romania marks a day without new cases

BUCHAREST, Romania The Romanian capital did not register any new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, officials said.

Just a few months ago, Bucharest intensive care units were stretched to maximum capacity as the 14-day accumulation infection rate reached 7 per 1,000 inhabitants. Now the infection rate in the same capitals as the country as a whole stands at only 0.05 per 1000 inhabitants.

Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate in the country, Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote online on Sunday. Also in Bucharest, in the last 24 hours we had 0 (!!!) people infected with SARS-COV2. Vaccination is the only solution to overcome the pandemic. It’s so simple!

The Romania vaccination machine has seen nearly 9 million doses of vaccines administered locally with more than 19 million, but now there are concerns as doses of administered daily vaccines have slowed dramatically and only 23% of the country’s population have been completely inoculated against COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started, 1.08 million people in Romania have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 33,000 have died.

ROME Italian health and regional officials are urging people to leave for holidays only after being vaccinated, as the delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in the country.

Virus experts in Italy are warning that the virus with that variant is more transmissible and less sensitive to COVID-19 antibodies.

Italians in some countries are not showing up more and more for their second dose of vaccine, or even holding first dose appointments as the holiday season prepares.

Governor Vincenzo De Luca of the Campania region, which includes Naples, is warning that if the metropolitan vaccination level does not improve, a new blockade could be ordered after the summer.

To date, about 30% of people in Italy have completed the COVID-19 vaccination.

In the nation of 60 million people, doctors are particularly concerned about the 2.7 million people older than 60 who are not registered to receive a first dose.

Starting Monday, wearing the mask will no longer be required outside, except in crowded situations or when it is impossible to maintain a safe distance.

The governor of Tokyo Tokyo, who has been on leave since last week due to severe fatigue, should rest a few more days this week, the metropolitan government said on Sunday, as experts warn of a resurgence of infections in less than a month. before the capital hosts the Olympic Games.

Governor Yuriko Koike has been laid off since last Wednesday due to severe fatigue. She would rest until Sunday, but Tokyo metropolitan officials said she would be out for a few days. She has been deeply involved in preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as leading the coronavirus response capitals. Officials declined to confirm media reports that Koike was hospitalized.

After a one-year postponement, the Olympics will begin on July 23 Last week, Olympic officials decided to allow the public to participate in the Games, although matches were put on spectators. Health experts have expressed deep concern that the Games could cause the virus to grow in the Tokyo region.

Japan last week eased the state of emergency in most other areas, but new daily cases have already risen again in Tokyo, and experts have warned of further increases in infections as the Delta virus spreads.

Tokyo on Sunday reported 386 new cases, up from 376 a week ago as the capital makes a weekly increase for the eighth day in a row. Japan had 794,457 cases and 14,657 deaths as of Saturday.

JERUSALEM The new Israeli prime minister is urging the country’s youth to be vaccinated as the number of coronavirus cases has dragged on in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the Delta variant.

Naftali Bennetts’ comments came at a government meeting Sunday in Jerusalem.

We do not want to impose any restrictions: not on parties, trips or anything like that. But especially because of this, if you do not want restrictions, go get vaccinated today. Talk to your parents and get vaccinated, he said.

Israel reinstated a masked mandate inside the house amid an increase in new infections last week. The Israeli Ministry of Health on Saturday registered 113 new cases of coronavirus.

The prime minister also says the government has appointed a special director in charge of managing the country’s border crossings with a special emphasis on Israel’s main international airport and preventing the spread of coronavirus and other diseases.

Bennett said the appointment of Roni Numa, a former army general, aims to step up the country’s efforts to prevent the virus and other variants and future viruses from entering the world from entering Israel.

Many of the new cases reported last week were tracked to individuals who had arrived from abroad.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia The leader of Malaysia says the country will last indefinitely an almost total blockade that has been in place for a month, as coronavirus infections remain high.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that the blockade would not be eased if new daily cases did not fall below 4,000, the vaccination rate reaches 10% and the demand for intensive care in hospitals was reduced. The national news agency Bernama quoted Muhyiddin as saying he hoped this would happen by mid-July.

The connection was set to expire on Monday.

The new daily cases have stubbornly stood above 5,000, with the Ministry of Health on Sunday reporting 5,586 new infections, bringing the number of sites to 734,048 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths.

Only 6% of Malaysia, 33 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, but the government has stepped up vaccination efforts.

Malaysia has banned most economic and social activities since June 1, as daily cases went up to more than 9,000 cases.

It was the second nationwide blockade in more than a year and is expected to hurt its economic recovery. The World Bank has lowered its growth forecast for Malaysia to 4.5% this year, from a previous estimate of 6%.

GENEVA The head of the World Health Organization complained about the lack of coronavirus vaccines that are immediately donated by rich countries in the developing world.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group set up to allocate vaccines.

In his words: There are no vaccines to be allocated.

Tedros says concerns raised by some donors that African countries do not have the infrastructure to deliver vaccines or that there are problems with vaccine reluctance are irrelevant. He criticized rich countries that could use it as a pretext for not donating vaccines.

RALEIGH, NC In the two weeks since the state of North Carolina announced that $ 4 million in revenue will be given to vaccinated adults, less than 118,000 residents, about 1% of the state population, came for a dose first.

Less than half of North Carolina eligible for a coronavirus stroke have been fully vaccinated, even though there are more than 2.1 million doses waiting on shelves to get residents.

North Carolina ranks 12th worst in the country in per capita administered vaccines, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GENEVA The head of the World Health Organization said that the first COVID-19 variant in India, also known as the delta variant, is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far and is now spreading to at least 85 countries. .

At a news conference on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency was concerned about its growing reach of the delta variant, especially among unvaccinated populations.

We are starting to see an increase in worldwide transmission, Tedros said, adding that more cases means more hospitalizations… which increases the risk of death. The WHO has previously said that two doses of COVID-19 licensed vaccines appear to provide strong protection against the first variant in India, but warned of a lack of access to vaccines in poor countries which have received less than 2% of the billions of doses administered so far makes them extremely vulnerable.

Tedros also said that uncontrolled circulation of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of even more variants.

New variants are expected and will continue to be reported, Tedros said. This is what viruses do. They evolve, he said. But we can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing transmission.

AMSTERDAM The European Medicines Agency has approved a new production site for the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should increase production of the single-dose vaccine across the EU by 27 countries.

In a statement Friday, the EU’s regulator for medicines said the new site in Anagni, Italy, would end production of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use across adults across Europe in March. Production problems have stalled the spread of J & Js across the European Union in recent months and millions of doses made at a US factory had to be dumped after pollution problems.

The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and expected 55 million by the end of June; to date, less than 14 million doses have been distributed.

The spread of J&J vaccines was also blocked after the EMA concluded that there was a possible link between coronavirus stroke and very rare blood clots and recommended that a warning be added to the label. Health officials say the benefits of vaccines still outweigh the risks.