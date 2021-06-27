Prayer to postpone CA exams to be heard tomorrow at SC

Postponement of CA exams: The Chartered Accountants Institute of India ICAI issued a notice on June 5 regarding the conduct of CA exams. However, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai has raised a prayer against this. The appeal will be heard by the Supreme Court a three-judge panel Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose.

What is in prayer?

A supplement will be given to middle and senior year students appearing in the old curriculum. There should be at least one examination center in every district in India and the examination should be conducted in a scalable manner, she said.

Readiness test centers in areas likely to enter the control area during the test.

Covid-19 instructions should be followed by examination centers. If they can not attend, then the exams scheduled for July 6 can be postponed.

If the authorities cannot ensure compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, the exams scheduled for July 6 should be postponed to a later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, he added.

While the CA founding exams will start on July 24 and the CA Inter exams will take place between July 6 and 20, the CA Final Exams are scheduled for July 5 to 19. Admission cards for these exams have been issued.

Previous announcements for CA exams

Earlier this month, the institute announced an opportunity to drop future exams for students who test positive for Covid or have a positive Covid family member.

He also said that the final attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate Exams (IPC) will be extended until the November 2021 exams only to those students who are allowed to choose from the May / July 2021 exams.

Read: SC to hear the petition requesting the postponement of the ICAI CA 2021 Exam on Monday

Read: CA 2021 Exams: ICAI postpones CA founding exams to July, check out the revised dates here