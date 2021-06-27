XR protesters arrested after throwing trash outside Daily Mail | offices UK News

Six climate activists have been arrested following protests in which manure was dumped outside newspaper offices in central London.

Seven tonnes of manure was dumped outside the west London building that houses the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, i, Independent and Evening Standard. The Daily Telegraph offices in Victoria were also targeted.

Activists from the Disappearance Rebellion said they had singled out the Daily Mail because it suppresses the truth from the public about the climate emergency. A banner reading Free Press was also attached to scaffolding outside Northcliffe House, the building that houses the newspaper.

The group also tried to spill several tonnes of organic fertilizer outside the Telegraph offices in central London, but were stopped by police.

In a statement, the environmental protest group said it wanted to send a message to the four billionaire owners of 68% of the print media in the UK and is calling for an end to corruption in the media that suppresses the truth from the public about benefits.

Police said the group, who arrived around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, emptied garbage from a truck before climbing the scaffolding on the outside of the building.

Five people were arrested for a violation under Article 148 of the Highway Act. Four of them were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Around 8 a.m., a 54-year-old man tried to dump manure outside the Telegraph offices on Buckingham Palace Street, Victoria.

He was arrested for a felony under Article 148 of the Highway Act and on suspicion of dangerous driving, police said. All six remain in custody.

The environmental group launched a day of protest by distributing photos and videos on social media of protesters holding banners and waving flags, marching through London and gathering in Parliament Square.

Speaking about the group, Gully Bujak said: For the British public, who saw the criminal behavior of this government and their friends throughout the pandemic, the conclusion must surely be clear: the arenas of power in this country are rotten, and where billionaire – the well-known press worries, corruption is the business model.

Their time they cut the shit and stop acting as if they are providing a noble service to the public, while greening the climate crisis and fueling the culture war to divide people.

The XR action comes as police handled a number of different protests in London on Sunday.

Elsewhere, people walk along Regent Street during a #FreedomToDance march organized by Save Our Scene, in protest against the treatment of live music industry governments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators marched from the BBC headquarters to Parliament Square in an attempt to protest Covid-19 restrictions on the hospitality industry.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Save Our Scene said: We are representing thousands of musicians, event staff and locals tomorrow, so remember when to come.

[Our] the message to the government is to open up the whole industry without any further delay, so we have to communicate it without giving any reason to divert attention.

On Saturday, police arrested three people and three officers were injured during protests against blocking on Saturday during which thousands of demonstrators gathered in central London and hundreds of tennis balls left in parliament’s homes.

Thousands of protesters, many of them holding anti-blockade and anti-vaccine banners, marched through London to Parliament Square. They threw hundreds of tennis balls, some of the messages they carried, over the fences around Houses of Parliament and released flames and threw tennis balls off Downing Street to cheer shame on you and boos headed to No. 10.

Meanwhile, in Hyde Park, officers were photographed trying to remove anti-vaccine stickers from their vans.

Met arrested 12 people in three raids across the capital as part of a crackdown earlier this weekend, saying she had zero tolerance for disorder or crime.

The Rebellion of Extinction said four women members were arrested Friday at one of its east London warehouses where they had created art for the Free Press March on Sunday.