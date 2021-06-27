International
Don’t say working for the NHS is a ‘call’
As a doctor, achieving the best for my patients motivates everything I do. In the NHS, where I started working in 2014, this is nothing unusual.
Her humility to work together with colleagues who are united by a shared passion to help others and make a difference in their communities. Their motivation goes beyond wage control, as evidenced by the unwavering dedication and personal sacrifice of NHS staff over the past 16 months.
But when we talk about doctors, nurses, health care assistants or any other NHS employee as heroes following a call, we are moving into dangerous territory.
Describing someone’s work as a calling means that no personal sacrifice is too great, no hardship too hard, no pressure too much. He suggests that performing the role should fulfill enough, a reward in itself, and that shining lights on flaws or problems equates to a betrayal.
This is an unstable premise, however what the NHS, the nations’s largest employer, has been operating for a long time. Doctors, nurses, front lines and office teams risk being taken for granted at a time when their work could no longer be important.
Earlier this month, the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee released a report saying the NHS burn was at emergency levels, with record numbers of workers exhausted and protracted due to persistent staff shortages and influence. added to the pandemic. The NHS 2020 staff survey also showed that nearly half of all 44% staff had reported feeling ill as a result of work-related stress over the past year.
As a newly qualified doctor working in London hospitals between 2014 and 2016, I would often feel guilty when booking my annual leave even if I was studying for professional exams or recovering from some of the grueling night shifts.
Meanwhile, my colleagues who desperately wanted to work flexible hours or take up less than full-time positions found it impossible; such personalization was hampered by analogous staff models decades old and weak for the needs of a modern NHS workforce.
We were left feeling frustrated and conflicted. How could we ensure the standard of care our patients deserved without the structures in place to maintain our well-being? How could we build rich and exciting careers when everything was centered on the selfless, altruistic nature of the professions we had chosen? These dual realities were constantly felt in conflict with each other.
I felt like a name on a spreadsheet rather than an individual
There are currently over 90,000 NHS vacancies in England and that number is growing. The warm glow that comes from improving and saving lives is a big part of the job. But it is not enough to keep tired, overloaded health and care staff in the roles they want forever.
When I decided to take a break from a full-time career in medicine in 2016, before returning to part-time a year later, it was not because my motivation to help patients had waned. It was because I was on the verge of burning. I felt like a name on a spreadsheet rather than an individual. And while no one goes to the medicine for money or because they want a 9-5, one cannot expect us to sacrifice our personal lives and all the broader professional goals at the altar of altruism.
When all is said and done, NHS workers are professionals, though whose relationship to their work is associated with a dignified sense of moral duty. If we want to change the alarmingly high levels of staff turnover and prevent a talent drain across the organization, we need to shift the perception of why highly skilled healthcare staff get into the job and what they can expect to gain from it.
I urge the public, government and NHS executives to know and act on this. Now is the time to set in motion transformations to give NHS workers the respect, recognition and reward they would expect from any other career in the modern economy.
This should include making flexible working patterns instead of exclusion, and making it easier to obtain annual leave when needed than when a wheel dictates it. For patient safety, it should be possible for workers to pursue professional development without worrying about how to circumvent other responsibilities. And, importantly, we need to see stronger mental health support for the thousands of staff who need more help.
Becoming a father for the first time this year has made me even more committed to restoring inclusion and humanity to the image of an NHS career. Yes, we all want to use our skills to help others, but no parent should choose between doing the best for their children and the best for their patients.
I am sure that achieving this balance is not an unrealistic dream. The necessary technical tools, bright ideas and appetite for change are ready and waiting to be utilized, and I am excited and optimistic that transformation is on the horizon. When the right decisions are made at the helm, my colleagues and I will be fully empowered to provide patients with the care they expect and deserve from the World Health Service worldwide.
Because a call can only keep you going so far; a rewarding career lasts a lifetime.
