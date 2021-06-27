Unfrozen world: Arctic melting becomes the main source of global danger

TOKYO – Sleeping forces buried under Arctic ice for thousands of years are retreating, posing a host of threats to civilization from potential conflicts over newly discovered resources to long-lost viruses thought to be lost to history.

As governments rush to halt climate change at 11 a.m., temperatures are rising twice as fast in the Arctic as in the rest of the world. The global consequences came to the fore this year with an election in Greenland stalling China’s ambitions there.

The rapid melting of Greenland ice – 532 billion tonnes of ice spilled in 2019, the largest loss ever measured – has opened up the possibility of excavating metals that were covered by ice.

This has attracted China, which accounts for 60% of global production of rare earth metals. Shenghe Resources, the largest rare earth company in the country, signed up to develop a mine off the south coast of Greenland.

The controversial project became a central issue in the April elections in Danish territory, helping to raise a pro-environmental left party towards victory and hitting the brakes on Beijing’s strategy for now.

Rare lands are critical to efforts to combat climate change, with applications including electric vehicles and wind turbines. Global demand is about to fly as countries set targets for achieving zero-zero emissions. Demand for certain rare earths used in electric vehicles is projected to exceed supply in 2025.

Greenland boasts the world’s seventh largest reserves of rare earths, and Beijing’s interest in this key country for decarbonisation plans is making other countries nervous. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Greenland late last month and called for closer ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, America, Europe and Russia are vying for access to the Arctic’s open-air travel routes.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cited such competition when he called climate change a “deeply destabilizing force for our world” during a climate summit in April.

Beyond geopolitical concerns, Arctic melting poses more direct threats, as the disappearance of ice leads to the release of harmful substances.

Massive craters forming in Siberia have been linked to groundwater explosions escaping the weakening of permanent freezing. © Reuters

Massive holes resembling meteorite impact craters have begun to appear in Siberia, with one created last year measuring 30 meters deep and 25 meters wide. Last February, scientists linked the phenomenon to explosions of groundwater gases, particularly methane, blowing through frost weakened by heat temperatures.

Estimated is estimated to be almost twice as much frozen carbon in permafrost than in the atmosphere, in the form of organic matter – that is, plant and animal waste. As these melt, they are digested by microbes which in turn generate carbon dioxide or methane, leading to further heating which speeds up the melting process.

This creates a vicious cycle that threatens to counter countries ’efforts to curb their emissions and jeopardize the purpose of the Paris climate agreement to limit heating to 1.5 C above the levels of the Pre-Industrial Revolution.

Researchers have also linked an anthrax outbreak in western Siberia in 2016 to spores released by a decadent old frozen cloud that melted during a heat wave that year.

The region has continued to see extremely high temperatures, with the town of Verkhoyansk in northern Siberia reaching 38 C last June. Average temperatures in Siberia during the first half of 2020 were more than 5 C above the average for that period between 1981 and 2010.

“This event would be effectively impossible without climate change caused by humans,” concluded researchers from Europe and Russia in a heat wave study.

The medical journal Lancet released a report this January calling climate change “the biggest global health threat facing the world in the 21st century” because of the growing risk of infectious diseases. These diseases can reach Japan through migratory birds or other vectors. What is happening in the Arctic can no longer be set aside as a distant problem.