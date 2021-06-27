Indian Air Force base in Kashmir hit by blasts | India News





Indian police suspect drones loaded with explosives were used to attack an air force base in the town of Jammu.

Indian officials have said they suspect drones loaded with explosives were used to attack an Indian-administered air force base in the Indian-administered city of Jammu in Kashmir, calling it the first incident of its kind in the country. Dilbagh Singh, the region’s director general of police officially named Jammu and Kashmir, told the private New Delhi Television (NDTV) news channel on Sunday that cargo drones had been used in [two] explosions. Singh called the attack a terrorist act. The Indian Air Force wrote on Twitter that the attack caused minor damage to the roof of a building at the station, while another blast hit an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, she said. Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of ​​Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021 The blasts in the early hours of Sunday injured two people, unnamed security officials told the Reuters news agency. They added that the blasts, which occurred barely 14km from the de facto border with Pakistan, have caused concern in security circles as they may mark the first time drones have been used in an attack in India. Singh told NDTV that a gross bomb was later found in another location. He blamed attacks on armed groups in Kashmir who want the Himalayan region to either become independent or join neighboring Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan claim the Muslim-majority region as a whole but control only part of it. The air base at Jammu is also used as a civilian airport and India’s Press Trust news agency quoted airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria as saying there were no interruptions to civilian flights. Indian authorities said forensic investigators were monitoring the area and later joined by the country’s main anti-terrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency. Armed rebellion New Delhi has stationed more than half a million forces in the region making it one of the most militarized areas in the world as it tried to quell an armed insurgency that erupted in the late 1980s. India has accused Pakistan of backing armed rebels an accusation Islamabad has denied. The region has been a hotbed since the two nations gained independence from British rule in 1947. They have waged two of their three wars over Kashmir. Both countries claim to have shot down spy drones in parts of Kashmir under their respective control. The United Nations and human rights groups have criticized New Delhi for human rights abuses in Kashmir. Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a key meeting with pro-Indian politicians from Kashmir for the first time since New Delhi lifted semi-autonomous regions and imposed a host of administrative changes, which many likened to the beginning of colonialism. settlers.







