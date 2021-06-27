The Australian population is projected to grow more slowly and age faster than expected and the government will be forced to use deficit spending to pay for services for the next 40 years, the latest intergenerational report has revealed.

The brain of former treasurer Peter Costello, the intergenerational relationship, also known as the IGR, describes what Australia will look like in four decades, stopping any major upheaval or sudden policy interruption and being released every five years.

At Josh Frydenbergs IGR, which will be officially unveiled in Melbourne on Monday, Australia 2060/61 is already looking different than it could have been, with the Covid pandemic blamed for a drop in population expectations and economic growth.

The most sustainable economic effect of Covid-19 is likely to be a smaller population, Frydenberg says.

This reflects significantly lower migration during the pandemic. IGR 2015 predicted that the population of Australia would reach almost 40 million by 2054-55.

This IGR project population will reach 38.8 million in the years 2060-61. This is the first time there has been a downward revision of long-term population forecasts in a intergenerational ratio.

This means that the economy will be smaller and the Australian population will be older than it would otherwise be, with ongoing implications for our economic and fiscal outcomes.

This is likely to see the shift in government policy to include an even stronger focus on what Frydenberg called a well-targeted, skill-focused migration program to offset population aging which also means less people of working age.

Henry Sherrell, Migration Member at the Grattan Institute, noted that previous IGRs have under-represented the level of migration in Australia, predicting a decline in the rate of net overseas migration.

As the report has been used to assist in setting government fiscal policy, the under-representation of previous growth in the Australian economy has implications for assessing the sustainability of public finances, a key goal of the IGR.

But Frydenberg says the data show the pandemic is having an impact on the Australian population over the next four decades, with an aging population one of the major challenges to manage, with the nation already in the midst of the biggest demographic transition of the 20th century passed.

Many child children are now retiring. This is contributing to a rapid change in the ratio of people of working age to those over 65 years old. In 1981-82, for every person over the age of 65, there were 6.6 people of working age, he says.

Today, there are four people of working age. By 2060-61, there will be only 2.7. To date, we have managed this transition well. But aging will remain a major source of pressure on our economy and our budget over time.

This is because as the population ages, more pressure is put on the health system and pensions. Fewer people of working age means fewer tax dollars to be allocated for those services.

Meanwhile, the budget is also projected to remain in deficit. Net debt is projected to peak at 40.9% of GDP in 2024-25, before sinking back to 28.2% in 2044-45 and then returning to 34.4% of GDP by 2060-61.

The first forecast is in line with forward budget forecasts, which peaked at 40.9%. But the forecast of where it will fall by 2060-60 shows that the government predicts it will fall by only 6.5% points over the next 40 years.

This projection lays the groundwork for the Morrison government that is embarking on fiscal repair.

This is a projection of what can be, not of what will be, he says in his speech.

As outlined in our fiscal strategy, our immediate priority is to support our economic recovery and reduce unemployment below. And fiscal policy has an important role to play in this.

But once our economic recovery is secure, we have a responsibility to once again do the work necessary to restore our finances and rebuild our fiscal assets.

Fiscal repair means discipline, not coercive measures, according to the treasury, which is preparing the economic message of governments in an election year.

IGRs always give sobering news. This is their role. It is up to the governments to respond, read an excerpt from his speech.

And we will have done it before and we will do it again. To improve the fiscal outlook, it will be important to address the structural challenges facing the economy and take advantage of opportunities to boost growth.

A well-targeted and sustainable capable migration program. Participation in the rise, especially for older women and Australians. Increase productivity, through broad-based reforms. And strong and sound budget management.