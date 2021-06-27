Taoiseach insists he is listening to unionist concerns about the NI Protocol





Taoiseach has insisted he is listening to unionist concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Michel Martins comments come after incumbent DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson accused the Irish government of cheerleading over the protocol.

Mr Donaldson said Dublin had only advocated for the nationalist side of the community in Northern Ireland on Brexit issues and had ignored the Unionists’ concerns about setting up trade barriers in the Irish Sea. The Lagan Valley MP, who was appointed leader on Saturday, signaled that north / south relations would be affected if the Irish ministers did not change their position. Responding Sunday, Mr Martin challenged Mr Donaldsons’ claims. We listen to the unionists and I think Jeffrey knows I’m certainly saying it, Taoiseach told RT. I have known Jeffrey for a long time, from experience in government before and in politics in general. I think what is extremely important is that we commit ourselves to work together and that we engage and there are issues that unionism has raised in relation to protocol. Our view has been that we would like those issues and we want those issues to be resolved in the context of the European Union / UK negotiations and discussions, in the mechanisms provided for in the Agreement (Withdrawal), and that is Maros. Sefcovic (Vice-President of the EU Commission) and David Frost (Minister for Brexit in the UK) and the negotiating channels where they were involved. Earlier this year, DUP Stormont ministers engaged in a de facto boycott of north / south political meetings with Irish government ministers as part of their opposition campaign against new trade arrangements in the Irish Sea. Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots announced a re-engagement in such meetings after holding talks with Mr Martin in Dublin earlier this month. But a scheduled meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council was canceled on Friday 18 June amid unrest over Mr Pootss’s dramatic resignation as party leader the night before. Mr Donaldson said it would inevitably damage north / south relations if the east / west relationship between Britain and the island of Ireland continued to be damaged by the protocol. Taoiseach Micheal Martin, right, held talks with outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots in downtown Dublin earlier in June (Brian Lawless / PA) After his leadership bid received approval from the DUP electoral college on Saturday, Mr Donaldson was asked about his ongoing engagement with the Irish government. I want to make it clear to the Irish government that their push for the protocol is simply not acceptable, given the damage it is doing to Northern Ireland. It is pulling our politics back, he said. The Irish government and the Irish Prime Minister have made it clear that they want to protect the peace process, they want to protect political stability in Northern Ireland, he said. But the Irish government needs to get away from being inciting a part of the community. If the Irish government is genuine about the peace process, is sincere about protecting political stability in Northern Ireland, then they too should listen to the concerns of the Unionists. Not just London, Dublin must also understand that if they were to move forward and have a partnership, if they were to damage our relationship with the UK, they could not expect it to be business as usual in north / south relations .

