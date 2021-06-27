Looking at Chinese investment, Turkey launches the Canal Istanbul project

ISTANBUL – The 45 km canal was characterized as “crazy” by its biggest amplifier when the idea first appeared a decade ago. But on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a bridge marking the first move to build his pet project “Canal Istanbul” connecting the Black Sea with the Marmara Sea, a massive effort he hopes gain foreign support, including those of China.

“We are opening a new page today in the development history of Turkey,” Erdogan said at the ceremony. “We see this as a project to save the future of Istanbul.”

But the plan to build a canal parallel to the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul is expected to cost $ 15 billion and has further divided the already heavily broken country. The project also raises geopolitical issues, with much speculation that China or Erdogan’s regional ally Qatar could play a role in funding it.

The canal is designed to reduce congested traffic in the heavily loaded Bosporus, reducing accidents while ensuring faster passage on ships, according to Erdogan. Politically, Erdogan hopes the mega project will take a new leap in the economy, create jobs and increase its popularity ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Certainly we need to add other strategic elements such that our country can play a more effective role in global trade and gain a greater share of transport and logistics corridors,” Edrogan added.

By 2050, 78,000 ships are projected to use the Bosphorus, the president said. However, official data show that traffic in the strait has been steadily declining since 2007, when 56,000 ships passed. Annual traffic now stands at around 40,000 ships.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sazlidere Bridge over the planned Canal Istanbul road in Istanbul on June 26th.

The controversial project is dividing the Turkish public on many fronts, including environmental and financial issues as well as national security. Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the channel, raising threats such as vowing not to pay for it and vowing to distance themselves from any country or company that supports it if they come to power.

According to a survey by the Istanbul Economic Survey, 58% of respondents do not accept the project, up five percentage points from seven months ago.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Erdogan said the project would cost $ 15 billion including the six bridges to be built over the canal, which alone is estimated to cost $ 1.4 billion and will be completed in six years. “Canal Istanbul will finance itself from revenues generated by passing ships, ports to be built and other sources,” Erdogan explained. He described the project as “world-class” and taking “nothing from the state coffers”.

Earlier in June, the Turkish president tossed out ideas about building the canal through a privately funded scheme backed by revenue generated from the 500,000 homes planned to be built along its route.

However, experts have questioned the commercial feasibility of the Istanbul Canal, pointing to declining traffic over the past 15 years and the safe and near-free passage for merchant ships from the Bosporus and Dardanelles guaranteed under the 1936 Montreux Convention.

Retired Turkish admirals and diplomats have also warned that the canal could pose an unwelcome challenge to the Montreux Convention, which further regulates the passage of military ships through Turkish straits, upsetting delicate balances, particularly in the Black Sea. The government denies that this would happen.

Ahead of the ceremony, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu told CNN Turk TV on Friday that Chinese, Russian, Dutch and Belgian companies have expressed strong interest in financing the project and that these efforts will end this year. Karaismailoglu implicitly drew parallels with the China Road and Road Initiative and said the canal project would significantly increase Turkey’s share of global trade.

Turkey has been a strong supporter of the ambitious Beijing-led initiative and signed a memorandum of understanding with China in 2015 to link its “Middle Corridor Initiative” linking Turkey and Europe to China via a Trans-Caspian, eastbound route. -west. In 2017, President Erdogan attended a forum in China on the Belt and Roads, and in 2019, on the sidelines of his visit to Beijing, he told China’s Xinhua News Agency that the two initiatives were in “natural harmony.”

China’s economic presence in Turkey has grown as the latter’s relations with the EU and the US have been tangled. In 2020, China was Turkey’s largest import partner, bringing in $ 23 billion a year, 20% more than one year ago.

In 2015, a consortium of Chinese state-owned companies bought a large container terminal in Istanbul for nearly $ 1 billion.

Bloomberg reported in March that China Merchants Group and other partners were concluding a deal to buy a majority stake initially agreed on the third bridge that includes the Bosphorus and its connecting roads for $ 688 million. However, the deal was said to have been terminated by the pandemic in late 2019. According to the report, the deal has been revived this time including refinancing the $ 1.6 billion original loan to the bridge operator by banks including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and the Bank of Merchants of China.

The high-profile deals illustrate that Chinese investors are not indifferent to infrastructure developments in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, home to more than 15 million people and geographically connecting the Asian and European continents.

However, Turkey has not formally decided on the tender or the business model for the project, nor has it announced a time frame for the tender in relation to the canal itself.

Turkish media have so far speculated about the possible involvement of Chinese and Qatari investments and financing for the project. For example, a member of the Qatari royal family is said to have already acquired land along the canal road.

People gather to protest the Istanbul Canal project in Istanbul on June 26th. The banner says “Channel means destruction.” © Reuters

According to Ali Merthan Dundar, director of the Asia-Pacific Research Center at Ankara University, “In line with the Belt and Road initiative, the Istanbul Canal project could attract interest from China in terms of both funding and construction and operation. “provided they receive attractive incentives for inclusion.”

Reuters reported in April that some local banks were reluctant to finance the canal project citing investment risks as well as their status as signatories to the UN-backed Responsible Principles framework that seeks to avoid harming people and the planet. Given that the canal project has been criticized by environmentalists and academics for causing potentially irreversible damage to the environment, many bankers are pessimistic that the project could receive Western funding.

A day before the groundbreaking ceremony, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who belongs to Turkey’s main opposition party and campaigned actively against the canal before taking office in 2019, held a press conference at a dam site that will be replaced by three other dams in the project.

“Building a bridge here which was actually planned as part of a highway project and calling it an innovative canal is an attempt to save the day politically,” Imamoglu said. He called the ceremony “an illusion” and vowed to continue fighting the project.

“We are facing the risk of damaging the environment, the people and Istanbul as well as the risk of destroying the entire Marmara Sea,” Imamoglu continued. The sea is currently facing a slow substance called seawater caused by pollution and rising water temperatures.

For nearly two decades, Erdogan’s successive administrations have undertaken billions of dollars in mega-infrastructure projects such as airports, bridges, tunnels and hospitals, creating public-private partnership schemes and winning votes as a result. Their efforts have continued despite receiving criticism for high long-term costs.

This time, however, the Istanbul Canal is widely regarded as Erdogan’s biggest infrastructure challenge, coming as it does amid a weak coronavirus-driven economy, a declining Turkish lira and building the support of the oncoming public. at record lows, according to numerous surveys.

It remains to be seen whether Erdogan is serious about advancing the project or whether China will eventually get involved after supplying Turkey with more than 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccines so far as well as the much-needed foreign exchange infusion for the bank’s reserves. impoverished central part of the country. Erdogan announced on June 13 a new agreement between the two countries’ central banks shortly before his departure for the last NATO summit and his meeting with US President Joe Biden where the existing currency swap agreement raises the threshold to 6 billion dollars from $ 2.4 billion.

According to Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Turkish Center for Asia Pacific Studies, a project of this size can only be funded by a handful of countries, be they members of the G-7 or China, and they have become much more selective in recent times. last. “Any country willing to fund this project will not be a purely financial decision,” Colakoglu said. “It will also come with political and diplomatic strings attached, where the financier will seek a maximum degree of foreign policy strategy coordination.”