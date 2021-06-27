Drug smuggling, going to the neck

The role of UAE agencies and authorities in interfering with the operations of drug smugglers is truly commendable.

If there has ever been a risk that ruined normal life other than the coronavirus that it is, it is drug addiction. It has thrown millions of lives out of gear, the most vulnerable being young people.

And after the person falls victim to it, it is the open season. There is no light at the end of the tunnel, as there seems to be no way for him to get out of his grasp as a vice. Stopping punishment is a painful process, at least for the person who abuses drugs; withdrawal symptoms, better known as cold turkey, are a painful stage.

In short, it is an endless night. To make matters worse, low lives only add to the misery as they blame the banned substance on abandoning homosexuals, adding to the hardships of families. Drug cartels and smugglers are looking for new ways to sell their insidious product.

The idea then is to uproot the root, in which the UAE zealously believes.

The UAE has consistently thwarted the evil plans of low-level aircraft involved in drug smuggling operations. In 2019, his Operation Stalker led to the breakdown of two global drug smuggling gangs and unraveled their way of using car spare parts to hide drugs. The seized drugs were worth over 278 million Dhs.

Last month, Dubai Police arrested a British national for involvement in a global drug smuggling operation. The arrest was made immediately after receiving the Interpol notification.

The UAE always seeks to protect the lives of residents from all harmful influences. The aim is to see that the lives of young people in particular have not turned into turmoil due to their drug addiction.

During the first five months of the year, inspectors at the Abu Dhabi General Customs Administration thwarted smuggling efforts with 55,642 kilograms of narcotics and illicit substances and 29,670 narcotics pills during the first five months of this year. This was because many countries have imposed blockages as part of preventive measures to control the coronavirus and imposed travel curbs.

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26 each year, Abu Dhabi Customs said there were over 100 drug seizures in the first five months of the year.

Among the contraband seized were narcotics, pills and other banned substances. This boosted reports released by the administration during the first five months of this year to 94. During the same period last year, there were 417 records of seizures.

When a passenger brings in banned substances, his facial expression will be a gift. Airport security officials are investigating his condition and conduct. In many cases, a nervous passenger who is a drug mule lifts up in the eyes of an activated customs official, leading to his arrest and detention. Most smugglers are quite young, aged between 31 and 40 years.

Dubai Customs makes over 390 drug seizures: In collaboration with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on June 26, Dubai Customs announced that it has made 398 seizures during Q1, 2021.

In the first quarter of this year, the Management of Sea Customs Centers made six seizures, the Management of Internal Customs Centers made 35 seizures, the Department of Passenger Operations made 131 seizures, and the Management of Air Transport Centers made 226 seizures. In 2020, the government department made 1,118 seizures through various entry points in Dubai.

This goes to the merits of the security agencies in the UAE who are constantly on standby to put the key to the work of these drug smugglers.