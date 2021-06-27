Married couple stuck life in the abandoned development of real estate





This is one of the worst dreams of home buyers. A couple from London bought and moved into a house of what was supposed to be a new housing community in England over three years ago. Unfortunately, the construction company went under, leaving most of the houses unfinished, turning the area into a ghost town. Mark Phillips and his wife Lucia bought the newly built house to get away from London city life, reports the Southwest News Service (SWNS). At the time they moved, many of the other homes in the area were still under construction. Unfortunately, about a year later, the construction company went out of business before many of the houses in the area were finished. NYC reveals the highest infinity pool in the western hemisphere Since then, Phillips and his wife had found themselves living in a desolate community with no other neighbors. They had to install lighting lights in certain areas to keep people from entering abandoned places to make drugs. "We were absolutely happy to start with him," Phillips told SWNS. "The houses had all their roofs. They were not all finished, but gradually they were getting there. They were doing everything slowly but surely." At one point, the couple spent time working in the United States. When they returned home, they say contractors had stripped rooves and balconies of many properties, including the house owned by Phillips. The couple also found their furniture thrown on a neighbors roof. While the couple had to pay for their repairs, they were able to get their money in court. According to SWNS, the property was purchased by a new developer, so it is likely that construction could be completed at a future date.

