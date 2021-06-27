The documentary series ‘Daughter of the Party’ reveals the political potential of women CPC members

Promotional trailer of the documentary series Party Girl Photo: Photo by Mango TV

A documentary series called pendant (turned on: Daughter of the Party) will start broadcasting on Monday. Each episode of the 100-episode series will focus on a prominent woman in the Communist Party of China (CPC) who has made major contributions to the growth of the country and the Party.

The documentary selected 100 CPC members from the Party’s 100-year history, including one of its founders, workers, medical experts and engineers in the aerospace industry. These women have excelled in their industries and their exemplary performance is sure to inspire others to make their excellent contributions.

The series shows the positive mental state and life attitude of these party members and the distinctive characteristics of the women of the time. It also focuses on their love for family and country. These female Party members have multiple identities, including daughters, mothers, wives, and also themselves.

Their selfless spirit and dedication are also described in the show, which is co-produced by the All-China Women’s Federation and will air on Mango TV.

The first episode will deepen the life of Xiang Jingyu, the only female founder of the CPC and a pioneer of the women’s movement in China. Xiang’s story in the documentary begins with a piece of a letter she wrote to her younger brother.

In the letter, she praised her brother for his ambitions to serve the country and told him to learn more from the example of progressives such as Mao Zedong.

Xiang was born in Xupu, Hunan Province of Central China in 1895. In 1919, she moved to France and attended Montargis Women’s University as a part-time student. While studying in school, she read many of the works of Karl Marx and developed a belief in Marxism and Communism.

She became part of the CPC in 1922 and was elected as the first female member of the CPC Central Committee and became the first director of the Party Women’s Bureau. In 1928, she was arrested in Wuhan and while refusing to betray the Party and its beliefs, she was executed later that year by the Kuomintang government.

In the documentary, the story of Xiang is told by a young teacher from Zhounan High School in Changsha, where Xiang had studied more than 100 years ago.

The documentary production team chose to use various narrative methods to make the series more compelling, including inviting people who were closely associated with these women to appear in the documentary.

In the episode about Huang Wenxiu, a former first secretary of a village branch of CPC who died at the age of 30 in a fiery flood while working in June 2019, the production team interviewed Huang’s family, including his sister and father. its larger.

The sadness of the family has touched viewers in previous performances, who were also touched by Huang’s contributions. She helped raise 88 of the 103 families in the village out of poverty during her stay there.

Zhong Shan, the director of the documentary, said at a press conference held in Beijing on Sunday that different methods of storytelling will surely attract the younger audience.

The production team, many of whose members are in their 20s, spent over 100 days traveling to 30 provinces and cities to shoot the series.

“Having people born after the 1990 film them over 90 is a dialogue in space and time. Their youth can echo in our documentary,” the director said.