July Examinations in the High Court of High Judgment Postponement of Postponement Exclusion Option ICAI Students Latest Updates





Will the CA exams scheduled for July be postponed? The SC will hear the matter on Monday The Supreme Court will hear a guilty plea delay of the upcoming Chartered Accounting (CA) exams scheduled for Monday, June 28th. The case will be brought before a court with three Justice Judges AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose after noon. In addition to postponing the July exams, the petition requires an instruction for ICAI to provide one extra chance / extension, waiver option for those students who are taking the Middle and Final Exams under the Old Syllabus in the May 2021 cycle and willing to choose before and during the exam and / or at a further date but before the next November exam cycle and a alternative attempts, but before the November cycle exam and advance all the benefits. READ MORE: CA Exams: Accepting the applications submitted to the SC requires postponement, vaccination for students Prayer also prayed that exam centers to grow in order to provide at least one examination center in every district of India and conduct the examination in a scalable manner. He also demanded the adjustment of free shipping and accommodation by ICAI for students. In addition, the petition asked the court to provide guidance on the development of the institute compulsory free COVID-19 tests of all students, teachers, reinforcers and staff to be placed in the examination centers. Further, she asked vaccinations even for all of them. Lawyer Shashibhushan P Adgaonkar said he hopes to provide some relief for the students. "From this PIL, the applicant is seeking relief for more than 3 loop aspirants, who are scheduled to appear for exams during July 5 to July 20 and July 24 onwards amid the exponential growth of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Basic Prayers Required The Supreme Court is postponing the scheduled exam from July 5 until all candidates have been vaccinated or until a suitable atmosphere exists.In addition, the provision of an "opt-out" option will be required before and during the exam for all, an extra opportunity / extension for senior course students and giving an extra effort before November, just like last year, among many other facilitations, "the lawyer told India TV. READ MORE: 'Postpone exams, increase effort': Parents' Association writes to Fin Min, ICAI as CA students raise concerns Applicant Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, in her detailed prayer, requested guidance from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for her formulate and submit special, exclusive instructions for conducting CA exams. "It's a big day for CA aspirants. I'm looking forward to students definitely getting relief from the honorable Supreme Court and ICAI will also consider the same," Sahai told India TV. Up to 6,000 CA students had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, explaining their situation and the relief sought. Earlier, the students had also arrived at the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. READ MORE: Nearly 6,000 CA students write to CJI asking for relief including choice for all, extra effort







