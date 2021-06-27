Banquet hall owners in Delhi are seeking to make up for lost time





Banquet hall owners and those involved in allied marriage-related businesses raised a sigh of relief after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order Saturday allowing banquet halls to reopen Monday as part of of its measures to unlock Capital in a phased manner after a long nearly two-month blockade that was put in place after the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the Capital. Under unlock rules issued by the DDMA, weddings can take place in banquet halls with a limited number of guests at 50. However, if a wedding is being held in court or at home, the existing 20-person cap remains in place. Ramesh Dang, president of the Community Welfare Association in Delhi, said he is pleased the restrictions have been eased after nearly two months. We welcome the move. This has been expected for a long time. We are heading for our staff. While some are in Delhi, some had returned to their home countries, Dang said. He said while some reservations were placed months ago, reservations that were canceled or postponed between the fourth wave of Covid-19 are now being restored. By tomorrow (Monday), things will fall into place. We have written to the prime minister and the lieutenant governor and we are relieved that the restrictions have been eased, although this comes a little late, Dang said. He said while other states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, had eased restrictions earlier, Delhi delayed the erection of curbs. Since Delhi eased restrictions behind neighboring states, much of the revenue has been directed out of town. However, something is better than nothing, Dang said. Shiv Kumar, owner of Carnival Motel and Resort, located on GT Karnal Road, said he hoped the business would pull back. Since the decision came just the day before, it will take some time for the machine to start operating. Our staff is also scattered in different countries. We will start calling them, Kumar said. He said while the move was welcome, the wedding industry was hit hard. Only two or three dates remain for this month. There are some dates next month, but many people have already booked items in Haryana and other states. We are facing a massive loss, Kumar said. In addition to banquet halls, Allied stakeholders and industry players, including band companies, decorators, caterers and jewelers, are hoping to revive the business. Virender Chawla, managing director of Chawla Band, said while the business was hit, he was hoping it would recover. Since last night (Saturday), we have started receiving requests from people. People are asking and we are optimistic that things will get back on track. Delhi does not take much time to stand up. In a month or two, things will be done as before, Chawla said. The gang has asked all its employees to be vaccinated as a precaution. All our employees are being vaccinated. We will follow all the rules, Chawla said. He said many people hope to get married in the coming weeks as there were concerns about a possible third wave. Cases are low and people want to fulfill their commitments as things are a little better now, Chawla said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos