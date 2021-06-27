The driver faces multiple charges after fleeing from Moose Jaw police, crashing into a tree

A driver at Moose Jaw is facing several charges after he ran away from police, crashed into a tree and had to be pulled from the rubble, police say.

The incident started shortly after last Thursday when an office tried to stop an SUV without a license plate.

The male driver, 27, refused to stop and fled at high speed and fled the city limits, police said in a press release.

The vehicle later returned to Moose Jaw and eventually collided with another vehicle, an electric pole and a fence before coming to rest against a tree on block 1000 or 900 of E. Athabasca Road.

Police say the man was trapped in the vehicle and had to be evacuated with the help of Moose Jaw Fire Department and emergency medical service teams.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said, while the person in the vehicle that crashed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was out of bail at the time of the incident, has been charged with a number of offenses, including driving while injured, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, possession of LSD and possession of crystal methamphetamine for trafficking purposes.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on a later date.