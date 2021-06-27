Economic recovery is the ‘number one priority’ for Ross’ return to Holyrood

Good to come back again this was the feeling of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross after his first few weeks back in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Ross, who is also an MP for Moray, joined 30 party colleagues in Holyrood after being selected as one of four Tory MSPs in the Highlands and Islands constituency. The campaign that preceded it, however, felt the heavy hand of Covid restrictions all the time.

He said: “The campaign was very, very different from what we would normally expect.

“We could not meet people in the normal way, talk to people on the doorstep or hold public meetings or gatherings.

“The counting itself was held for two days and I’m surprised any of us have any nails left.

“The way the count was done is a great merit for the team that led it.

“I’m glad I was re-elected. It’s good to be back after a five-year hiatus [Mr Ross was first elected to Holyrood in 2016].

“It was a good result overall for the Scottish Conservatives; we came back with the same number of seats and did very well again in the Highlands and Islands region. Before 2016, we only won two seats, but since then we have four.

“In Banffshire and the Buchan Coast Mark Findlater brought an extraordinary achievement in running the SNP so close. In Moray, Tim Eagle led us to our best result ever in the constituency.

“It simply shows that we are within the number of votes to place a credible challenge in these countries.

“I think one of the main reasons behind this falls in constituencies like Banffshire and the Buchan Coast feel ignored by the SNP government. In 2007 [when the SNP first entered government] many people thought they had elected local representatives but since then the area has been ignored in favor of the central belt. “We need investment in the area and our councils need the right funding.”

With three roles to deceive the Scottish party leader, MP and MSP time management will always be important, with Mr Ross saying he was managing so far but would have to “watch how it goes” “. He noted that the ability to participate remotely in debates in both parliaments made life much easier, although the extent to which this structure would continue, particularly in Westminster, remains unclear at the moment.

However, being an MSP makes his job as head of the Scottish party much easier.

“It makes a big difference to be in Holyrood as a party leader,” he continued. Ross.

“It was difficult before and I’m satisfied [former party leader] Ruth Davidson turned and stayed inside.

“I’m also glad to see my colleagues so much more; it ‘s like something I was very aware of before and it was very challenging in some cases. I believe, however, that being in both parliaments is a benefit, they have to work together. “

Although the campaign had a very different feel to it, there were still plenty of issues that came up.

“The number one issue was pandemic recovery.

“People appreciate what they have gone through over the last 15 months, no one is yet expected to be under restrictions in June 2021. People want to see the same kind of unity we had during the pandemic in the recovery process, they are waiting for politicians across the board to worked together “.

Mr Ross went on to say that recovery is the number one priority of the party in the Scottish Parliament, with another education.

“Education was something we got a lot of complaints about during the election, although this is nothing against the teachers themselves.

“There has been a lack of uniformity in how things have been handled during the pandemic.”

The NHS was another area highlighted by Mr Ross, who stressed that there was a “huge pool” of treatments that needed to be addressed after it was delayed as medical staff battled the devastation of the Covid virus.

A major issue at some point in the new parliament is likely to be a second independence referendum, with Mr Ross deciding it should not take place, calling it a “distraction”.

He said: “A second independence referendum is a major focus of the issues on which the Scottish Government should focus.

“Nicola Sturgeon has taken her eyes off the ball with so many issues which the Scottish Government has the power to address.

“The Scottish Conservatives have 15 Bills that can improve people’s lives in Scotland. I do not see a second referendum on independence as a critical issue. We need to put that issue aside and focus on the important challenges.”

However, there was much to be positive about for the head of the Scottish Conservatory.

“I am really looking forward to the First Minister’s Questions as well.

“We have a lot of new talent in the Conservatives, as well as talented returning MSPs.

“Like everyone else I look forward to returning to a kind of normalcy.”

As Scotland made their long-awaited return to a major tournament earlier this month, Mr Ross reflected that the last time the team achieved that rating he was still a student at Forres Academy.

He added: “If anyone had told me then that the next time Scotland qualified for a big tournament I would be the leader of the Scottish Conservative party I would not have believed them.”

Whatever happens on the political front, there is joy ahead for Mr. Ross and his wife Krystle with the birth of their second child soon.

