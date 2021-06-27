Covid-19 NZ: Further threat of extended alarm level hangs over Wellington

As Wellington spends two more days at alert level 2, Covid-19 Response Secretary Chris Hipkins has urged people visiting places of interest and those with symptoms to get tested.

He also would not rule out restrictions that would extend beyond 11:59 a.m. Tuesday after he announced Sunday that the Cabinet had chosen to keep the capital at level 2 for another 48 hours to minimize the threat posed by an infected tourist. Sydney last visit.

Experts offered differing views on whether another 48 hours would be enough to allow Wellington to join the rest of the country at readiness level 1, with the warning of Auckland University microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles, we must be careful .

Despite no evidence of community transmission or traces of the virus being found in the Wellingtons sewage last week, Wiles said the region will not be clear until early July.

Ross Giblin / Stuff A masked pedestrian crosses an inner-city street in Wellington. The region will continue to be subject to alarm level 2 restrictions until at least 11:59 a.m. Tuesday.

[We] you have to wait a full 14 days before making that kind of judgment … you could end up with a hidden transmission chain, she said.

Hipkins told a news conference Sunday that he did not want to drop alarm levels too early.

Clearly clear that we have not yet emerged from the forests. More evidence and more results are required for us to be confident in making a decision to lower alarm levels, Hipkins said.

Ross Giblin / Stuff Covid-19 Response Secretary Chris Hipkins announces Wellingtons level 2 extension.

The Sydney visitor revealed that he had the highly broadcast Delta variant after returning from a three-day visit to Wellington from Saturday, June 19, to Monday, June 21.

It was revealed Sunday that his partner and travel companion had also tested positive after initially testing negative, with both cases thought to be linked to the Bondi group that has forced millions of people in Greater Sydney into a two-week block. .

Because infected visitors were isolated from each other when they returned to Australia, the transmission could have occurred in New Zealand, or during their return flight, Hipkins said.

Ross Giblin / Stuff The test stations were quiet Saturday and Sunday in Wellington. (Photo file)

He said number testing in Wellington over the weekend was relatively low, with only 676 tests and test stations reporting they were quiet.

We want to see more Wellingtonians coming forward to get those numbers up.

He urged people who visited places of interest to monitor their health and get a test if they had symptoms.

These were specifically the cable car lane Countdown and One Red Dog on Sunday, June 20th; and the Wellington Airport food court, the men’s restrooms at the north end of Wellington Airport, and the people who walked through the airport from 8.30am to 10.30pm on Monday, June 21st.

Test sites will continue to operate Monday and Tuesday, including pop-up locations at Wellington Regional Hospital, Hataitai Park, Johnsonville and the Lower Hutts River Park. However, the Pope’s testing site is now closed.

Getty Images People pass by an empty Sydney Opera House after a two-week blockade in the Greater Sydney region takes effect.

Thirty new cases were registered in New South Wales on Sunday, just hours after New Zealand announced that the travel bubble with Australia had stopped.

Australia reported 89 cases in the community during the week leading up to the bubble closure, with parts of the Northern Territory entering a premature blockade after hundreds of miners were exposed to the virus by an infected colleague. Four have tested positive.

A Sydney-based Virgin Australia flight attendant, which had traveled between the major cities of the east coast, also came out positive.

Phil Doyle / Sende Auckland University microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles hopes the Wellingtons alarm level 2 limitations will extend beyond Tuesday night. (Photo file)

Wiles’ preference was for Wellington to remain at level 2 on Tuesday.

We know the Delta variant is very contagious, so we know that almost all household contacts become infected, she said.

Modeling expert Professor Shaun Hendy agreed that the decision to keep level 2 through Tuesday was probably the right call, but thought de-escalation could come sooner.

If we continue to see that the negative results come back and if the officials are happy with the compliance they have received from the public, the tests are not missing, then I think maybe we can come back [to level 1] in the middle of the week, Hendy said.

Luke Pilkinton-Ching / University of Otago Wellington Professor Nick Wilson says Wellington may have avoided a bullet after resisting the current Covid-19 intimidation without registering a single community case.

University of Otago public health professor Nick Wilson said it looked like Wellington had probably avoided a bullet, but the region should not relax yet.

We now know that the case who visited Wellington was able to infect others given his partner then turned out to be positive. However it is assuring news that thousands of test results are all negative and the wastewater test results for Friday are also negative, Wilson said.

A weak positive from a fully vaccinated Masterton health worker revealed at the Sunday press conference was later ruled out as an active case by the Ministry of Health after a subsequent test was negative.

KEVIN STENT / Sende Test numbers fell Saturday, with officials renewing advice for symptomatic Wellingtonians and those in places of interest identified by the Department of Health to arrange a Covid-19 test. In the photo: Testing at a Cannons Creek test station.

The mayors of the Wellington region were in favor of extending the alarm level.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster described it as a prudent call and acknowledged it would have an impact on businesses, it was important not to take risks.

You cannot have a healthy economy without a healthy community, Foster said.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy agreed. The impact on businesses is always troubling, but they are part of the community and understand the movement for alarm level 2. bettersht better than either of the next two levels.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said as local disappointing events unfolded, it was a small price to pay to make sure they were on stable ground.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said locals supported the extension and although people were still coming out, they were careful exercising social distancing and scanning inside.

There were 938,548 scans recorded in the 24 hours of Saturday noon. Last Monday, before the positive tourist news came out, the scans were 471,550.