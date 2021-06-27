Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

Canada’s COVID-19 inoculation machine plowed ahead on Sunday as provinces continued to host mass vaccination clinics and and pop-up clinics, despite hot weather and questions about dose mixing.

IN Ontario, health workers plan to administer about 25,000 doses at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, home of the Raptors and Maple Leafs, which has been converted into a large vaccine clinic for what has been billed as Toronto Vaccine Day.

Toronto Public Health and its partners hope to set a North American record for the most COVID-19 doses of vaccine administered in a single day. According to the City of Toronto, 17,003 doses were administered to a thruclinic machine at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, in April.

The clinic has already set a one-day record for the most administered doses at a clinic in Canada, with more than 11,000 administered so far on Sunday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory receives a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, his second dose of the vaccine, at the Scotiabank Arena mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on Sunday. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press)

Toronto Mayor John Tory was among those shot. Tory, who was first inoculated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, administered Moderna as his second hit at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Tory is the latest official to mix the doses, which the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says is safe and effective.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, received a Moderna stroke on Saturday after receiving a Pfizer-BioNTechdose in April.

Tam on Sunday urged Toronto residents to attend the mass clinic if they could.

“Tell @MapleLeafs and @Raptors that good things happen when you get the winning kick!” she wrote on Twitter.

IN British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement that many pop-up vaccines will be relocated indoors to cooler locations this weekend, as many of Western Canada ships under high temperatures.

The town of Lytton in the Inland South BC was the hottest spot in Canada on Saturday with temperatures of 42.9 C. Environment Canada warns of dangerous heat wave, prolonged in most of the province and parts of Alberta, is expected to last at least Tuesday.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 3:45 p.m. ETon Sunday, Canada had reported 1,413,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 8,726 deemed active. CBC News death toll was 26,227More than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

Saskatchewan added 48 new COVID-19 infections but no associated deaths on Sunday. The province announced last week that all remaining pandemic restrictions will be lifted on July 11th.

IN Manitoba, a child under the age of 10 in Winnipeg has died after contracting COVID-19, the province said.

Ontario recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths Sunday as the province prepares to move to its Step 2reopening planWednesday.

Quebecon Monday will go to the lowest level of alarm system of the provincial COVID-19 , which allows for calmer restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is seen Sunday at a Montreal area airport. (Jean-Claude Taliana / Radio Canada)

For Montreal Canadiens fans, their management of the Stanley Cup encountered an setback on Sunday after striker Joel Armiaentered in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on the eve of Games 1 against Tampa Bay Lightning.

New Brunswick added just one case and the province announced it administered a record 14,938 vaccine doses on Saturday.

IN Prince Edward Island, travelers from the Atlantic provinces can now enter without isolation, as long as they have at least one dose of avacine and receive a negative test upon arrival.

Vehicles pass through a COVID-19 test site as they enter the PEI on Sunday. (Tony Davis / CBC)

New Scotland saw three new cases Sunday. A press release said there is still limited community spread in the central health zone and the eastern, northern and western areas are being monitored for evidence of community spread.

INNorthwestern territories, a non-resident tested positive in the Hay Rivers. Chief of Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandolasa said the issue is related to trips abroad and that there are currently no public health risk exposures.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 180.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University koronavirustracker.The reported number of global deaths was more than 3.9 million.

IN Asia, The Malaysian leader says the country will last indefinitely an almost total blockade that has been in place for a month, as COVID-19 infections remain high.

The government’s personal preparation to distribute essential supplies to residents placed under the extended traffic control order due to the drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday. (Vincent Thian / The Associated Press)

IN Europe, Italian health and regional officials are urging people to leave for holidays only after they have been vaccinated, as delta variantis is becoming more prevalent in the country.

IN Africa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country would tighten restrictions for 14 days as current control measures are not enough to prevent an increase in infections. According to the measures announced on Sunday, all meetings will be banned, there will be a curfew from 9 am to 4 am and the sale of alcohol will be banned.

IN Americas, after months of closing temporary hospital spaces as the coronavirus pandemic receded, Mexico says it will reopen two temporary wards to treat a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.