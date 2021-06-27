Where the buffalo moves: the longest wildlife bridge could cross the Mississippi | Iowa

Bbetween Iowa and Illinois, which includes just stretches of the Mississippi River flowing from east to west, stands an exhausted 55-year-old cement bridge. Every day 42,000 cars move through the aging structure, which is planned to be demolished and replaced.

But when Chad Pregracke looks at the bridge, he has a completely different vision not an old overpass to be destroyed, but a house to walk the buffalo.

The conservative and local hero comes from Quad Cities, a 300,000-person metropolitan area that spans two states on both sides of the Mississippi River. It is named for its four cities: Bettendorf and Davenport in southeastern Iowa and Moline and Rock Island in northwestern Illinois.

Pregracke spends entire months each year living on barges and clearing debris from the Mississippi, and he has brought his passion for the river to his latest project: turning the diseased bridge into a buffalo reserve. The idea came to him four years ago as he crossed the bridge one day, he says: I thought, what if we made this a wildlife crossing?

Now, his impossible vision is being taken seriously. The Department of Transportation in Iowa and Illinois are considering the proposal, which would open the ground in less than five years.

An interpretation of a possible passage of wildlife into the future. Photos: Bison Bridge Foundation

If completed, the bridge will become the longest man-made wildlife crossing in the world. The plan would see a new bridge built down the river, where car traffic would change, and the existing bridge converted for use by American humans and bison known as buffalo.

On one side would stand a footpath and bicycle path, and on the other a closed bison peg that would leave visitors face to face with large creatures. The herds would be free to roam between Iowa and Illinois in grassland, and the project would create the first national park in each state.

While in many unique ways, the proposal follows a growing trend of urban renewal projects perhaps the most famous Top Line in New York City, an elevated railway turned into an elevated park. In Chicago, a railroad set up was also converted in a park and bicycle path. In Los Angeles, there have been proposals to turn a section of Highway 101 into a park.

Meanwhile, conservations of bison featuring small herds have appeared in various locations across the U.S., including outside Denver and in the middle of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Defenders of the Bison Bridge, as it is being called, say restoring the structure rather than demolishing it would reduce waste, save costs and benefit the environment. Pregracke says the project would help turn the Quad City area into a world-class destination, highlighting the Mississippi River as a valuable travel feature, rather than a waterway crossing the highway. I mean, how can you not stop for bison? Tha Pregracke.

Native American groups say bison restoration is an important tool to reconnect with the land and local history and to recognize the related atrocities committed against bison and indigenous people.

A video that raises the Bison Bridge project.

Since 1997, the National Wildlife Federation has maintained a conservation agreement with an inter-tribal advocacy group to return wild bison to tribal lands and restore the Native American cultural bond to the bison. What is now Cities Four was, in the early 1800s, a major trading center for indigenous peoples. Lawyers say highlighting areas that the traditional connection to bison can draw attention to this story.

History of bisons as a cornerstone species

Buffaloes were once abundant in the mid-west and west of the United States, but they were hunted almost to extinction.

In the mid-1800s it was estimated that 30 million to 60 million buffaloes roamed the Great Plains before the U.S. government began to aim systematically them as a means to starve Native Americans and drive them out of their land. By the end of the 19th century, only 300 wild bison remained.

Current bridge over Mississippi. Photos: Bison Bridge Foundation

Pregracke has assembled a team of experts to help build the bridge, including Jason Baldes, a bison tribal coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation. A member of the Eastern Shoshone, Baldes works to restore bison to lands they once populated and reconnect them with the indigenous peoples who revered them as a major source of food and a spiritual symbol.

Bison was known as the commissar of life for my grandparents, Baldes said. It was food, clothing, shelter, and it was also essential to our cultural and spiritual belief systems.

Baldes said the restoration of bison in the U.S. was important both culturally and ecologically. Bison are known as a cornerstone species, meaning their existence benefits a number of species in their native habitats.

Stamping of millions of bison in the Great Plains helped aerate the soil, helping to grow plants and disperse native seeds to create a diverse ecosystem. Animal wool is ideal for isolating the nests of certain birds, and extinguishing owls once relied on in their dung for building their houses. Bison have a tendency to dive, or rotate around the ground, creating small depressions that provide unique habitats for plant and animal species.

Baldes said the return of bison to tribal communities and public parks represented an opportunity to educate the general public about that painful history and reconstruction.

We are finding ways to heal from the atrocities of the past, and restoring the buffalo, and restoring the foundation of our cultural values ​​and belief systems, is very important to this, Baldes said.

An interpretation of the project. Photos: Bison Bridge Foundation

Baldes said based on his experience with bison populations, the bridge would be large enough for a small herd of eight to 10 animals. But the small size did not diminish the importance of the project, he said, adding that he saw it as a very important educational tool for the general public. The Meskwaki Nation had been contacted about the project but was not cooperating in an official capacity as of now, a spokeswoman said.

The bison were destroyed as a means to eradicate Native American land holdings and trigger genocidal practices, so for our tribal communities, buffalo restoration is very important, Baldes said. But it is not only important for Native American tribes, but it is important for the American people to at least have an opportunity to learn about this story.

Local agencies predict a bison boom

Daniel MacNulty, an associate professor of wildlife resources at Utah State University who studies wild bison populations in Yellowstone National Park, said the restored bridge would make a potential habitat for the animals. Bison were bold animals that could easily adapt to new environments, and while the proposed park size would not necessarily support a large herd of bison, a small herd would serve an important purpose.

Bison Bridge Foundation logo Photos: Bison Bridge Foundation

It’s certainly an idea out of the box, but it provides an opportunity to save the bison, MacNulty said. Whenever the public is exposed to information about bison ecology and the Great Lakes, this is a positive thing.

Officials in the Quad City area have been supporting the project in part because of the opportunities it can bring to tourism and the growth of the area, which has had a stagnant population for more than 30 years. The project has been approved by the local community and economic development organization The Four Cities Chamber and the regional tourism board Visit the Four Cities.

We are trying everything we can to make Quad Cities a prosperous regional economy and that means we need to think differently about how we attract and retain residents and businesses, said Paul Rumler, President of the House of Commons Four.

Currently, the area sees 1.6 million visitors a year, generating $ 954 million in local spending. Visit Quad Cities estimates that a new national park could quadruple that number in just the first year, with the sales tax bringing a huge increase for local hotels and restaurants.

We would like to be able to show this and show that this is how we do business here we are creative, we are innovative and willing to try new concepts and we have the perseverance to pull it off, Rumler said. We all need a crazy idea to get caught.