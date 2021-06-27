Chris Brown told the world who he was with Rihanna. We did not hear.

Singer Chris Brown does not seem to keep his hands to himself. Earlier this week, the artist was accused of violently assaulting another woman at his home in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible battery. (Brown’s attorney did not immediately respond to NBC’s request for comment Tuesday.)

Few might have been surprised by the titles, but many of us are wondering how one does with one long history of violence against women continue to avoid serious consequences from both the legal system, the music industry and its base.

In the years since this initial lenient sentence, Brown has been linked to a long list of alleged assaults and violent incidents.

Brown wrote about fame as a teenager with the release of his debut album titled in 2005, which went double platinum. He shot for shame a few years later, at 2009, when the photos appeared and after a violent quarrel with his then girlfriend Rihanna. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault, eventually pleading guilty to one count of felony criminal mischief in a plea agreement that avoided time imprisonment in exchange for community service, counseling, a restraining order, and probation. (Brown was later charged with violating his detention order and falsifying some of his community services and ordered to serve extra hours.)

In the years since this gentle initial sentence, Brown was bound in a long list of alleged attacks and violent incidents. In addition to the numerous alleged attacks on Fans, StaFF, and other musicians included Frank Ocean in 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was given a stop order against him citing physical violence during their relationship and threatening behavior after their separation, including threatening to kill him. (Brown called claims b ——.)

Similar

Two years later, he and members of his entourage were arrested in Paris as they were accused of aggravated rape and drug possession. Brown denied the charges and was released but then held a meeting with French investigators. (His lawyer said the date was inappropriate for Brown but he wanted to find a new date.) How continues to be widely celebrated by fans and other artists someone with numerous suspected violent attacks against intimate partners and strangers, including rap? His latest album, Indigo included collaborations with Lil Wayne, Tyga and HER and became his third album No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

On the one hand, like other rich and powerful people, Brown benefits from costly legal representation, a crisis management team, and influential allies. But a celebrity is a special kind of rich and powerful person. And while there is a thirst to see the rich and famous being punished for their crimes, not all celebrities are treated the same.

This seems especially true for the music business, which has undoubtedly lagged behind Hollywood and other entertainment industries in terms of #MeToo responsibility. This may be due to strong economic incentives that protect the status quo, coupled with conflicting interests across record labels, broadcast services, show promoters, traders, artists and fans. Change is coming, but so far Chris Browns career has not suffered much.

And in this age of alleged hysteria of culture annulment, Brown has gone relatively unharmed. Despite some obstacles securing visas to carry out internationally and some cancellations immediately after his attack on Rihanna, he was not removed from his label; he was nominated for many Grammys (winning one in 2012); he collaborated with leading female artists like Nicki Minaj, Brandy, and even Rihanna after the attack; he also moved into acting, including a period in the Black-former alongside Tracee Ellis Ross. Some say he actually took advantage of his bad-boy image by calling him another product for sale.

This seems especially true for the music business, which has undoubtedly lagged behind Hollywood and other entertainment industries in terms of #MeToo responsibility.

There is a gender element in this brand. Being a tough, talented celebrity with an army of female fans makes a difference. We may wonder why women in particular will continue to support a serial abuser not only by shaking his music, but by protecting him as a family. Roxane Gay wrote back in 2012 that young women who still love Brown are products of a society that normalizes violence against women; they may think that being harsh is a fair exchange for intimacy with someone they find physically and financially attractive. And it is true that patriarchy has no gender, as the bell hook was said to explain how women invest in the systems that oppress them.

When it comes to music, this is not a new conversation. Back in 2004, during his special comedy Never Fried on HBO, Chris Rock joked in relation to women who want the most misogynistic rap that he himself had difficulty defending. It’s easy to have a debate about the content and style of the lyrics, but I’m more interested in our connection to the artists themselves, or who we think they are.

Some fans invest so much in their predictions that they do more than fanatize. Followers of hardcore Chris Browns call themselves Breezy Squad. In addition to blaming his music, they follow him and each other through social media, protect him tirelessly and threaten his critics. This kind of mega fandom, either stan culture, thrives on social media, where fans feel like they have greater access and ultimately intimacy with their favorite celebrities. The Internet confuses real friends virtual friends and fake friends. This, in turn, can undermine efforts to make certain celebrities responsible for abusive behavior.

And many celebrities still surround wagons for their peers they have worked with or hope to work with in the future.

And many celebrities still surround wagons for their peers they have worked with or hope to work with in the future. In 2018, when Spotify announced it would remove music from R. Kelly and XXXTentacion, artists like Kendrick Lamar threatened to withdraw their music unless the streaming service is reviewed. (Lamar said the rule unjustly targeted color artists.) Despite being praised by women’s advocacy groups like UltraViolent which prompted Chris Brown to also be added to the banned list Spotify changed its policy. While the initial instructions, which Apple and Pandora were also encouraged to approve, raised difficult questions about what it constitutes hate content and if Black artists were standing out, the harsh reaction illustrates the difficulty of keeping the musicians accountable.

We also cannot get rid of the embarrassment that many of us feel by going after a rich black man or not and calling for his arrest, imprisonment, or even cancellation. Black men already face harsher sentences and are over-represented in prison, and many white musicians like Marilyn Manson have been just as careless and predatory as Chris Brown.

These are right concerns, but we should not use them legitimate concerns regarding the over-imprisonment of Black men to justify the real abusers among us. And the behavior of other celebrities who also need cancellation (or arrest) does not remove Browns’s wrongdoings. The #MeToo movement is not a zero-sum game.

Similar

I have recently been the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from it, wrote rapper Megan Thee Stallion MEin 2020, detailing how difficult it can be for Black women stories and problems to legitimize. Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is charged with Megan Thee Stallion shooting the artist last summer, and is what she has faced regularly joke, suspicion, and banalization. Her celebrities do not protect her from the expectations that women are silent in relation to their emotional and physical abuse.

In 2017, singer Chrisette Michele’s career became a mess as she performed at the inauguration of former President Donald Trumps. Her choice to interpret was apparently considered more shocking, more of a betrayal than allegedly raping and assaulting women. Unless we face this (gender inevitable) discrepancy regarding what is considered unacceptable behavior by men and women, punishment will never be taken equally.