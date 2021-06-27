For the first time ever, the Colosseum in Rome opens underground tunnels ‘behind the scenes’





After 2 1/2 years of work to support the underground passages of the Colosseums, tourists will be able to get off and wander through a part of what had been in the ancient arenas behind the scenes. Culture Minister Italys has officially announced the completion of work to raise ashore and restore the underground sector in the presence of Tods founder, shoe and luxury goods maker, who has backed the bill. During the centuries when spectators filled the Colosseum to see spectacles filled with gladiators and wildlife, the public was forbidden to go below the level of the stage. The ban lasted from 80 AD when the amphitheater was inaugurated, until its last appearance in 523. Dozens of mobile platforms and wooden elevators were used in ancient times to draw vivid scenes on stage, as well as performers and animals for dramatic entrances. Andrew Medichini / AP After 2-and-a-half years of working to support the underground passages of the Colosseums, tourists will be able to get off and wander through some of the antique arenas in the background. READ MORE:

Andrew Medichini / AP A view of the newly restored low level of the Colosseum. The director of the Colosseum, Alfonsina Russo, said tourists will be able to walk through a 160-meter-long trail to see some of what were originally 15 corridors surrounding the underground levels. Restoration work by teams of engineers, surveyors, construction workers, architects and archaeologists was halted during part of the Covid-19 pandemic. Andrew Medichini / AP Initially there were 15 corridors surrounding the underground levels. Todd founder Diego Della Valle responded a few years ago to a call from the Italian government for private sector funding for restoration projects in light of the country’s inability to come up with money to take care of its great art and treasures archaeological. Della Valle also paid for a multi-million-euro clean-up of the Colosseum, a monumental project that removed decades of soot and grime that made the arena look dull and gloomy. Last month, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini detailed a project to build a light stage within the area so visitors can admire the ancient monument from a central point of view. The scene will be retracted. The original arena had a scene, but it was removed in the 1800s for underground-level archaeological exploration. The new phase will also allow the holding of cultural events that the minister said would respect the Colosseum as a symbol of Italy. Andrew Medichini / AP A view of the Ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Friday, June 25, 2021. After 2-and-a-half years of work to erect the underground passages of the Colosseums, tourists will be able to get off and wander in a part of the what the ancient arenas had been behind the scenes. (Photo by AP / Andrew Medichini)

