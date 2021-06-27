International
Russia registered the first Covid vaccine. It is now struggling to vaccinate its population.
MOSKW In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a Covid-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin announced the news on national television and said one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.
At the time, Russia was determined to compete with other countries in its efforts to vaccinate its population.
Instead, 10 months after the adoption of Sputnik Vs, Russia’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in countries where vaccines are widely available.
Only 14 percent of Russians 146 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, compared with 53.5 percent of Americans, according to Our Data World, a monitoring project based at Oxford University.
An ambitious plan to vaccinate 30 million Russians by June, which included providing free cars and food, has dropped by a third.
There are three vaccines made by Russia approved for use in Russia and the country has sold Sputnik V to countries around the world, including Turkey and Brazil. Russian-made vaccines are the only ones available to most Russians, and supplies are plentiful. Researchers have said that the Russ Sputnik V vaccine is about 91 percent effective.
The Kremlin said in a statement Friday that there were shortages in some areas, such was the level of “growing demand”. But many simply do not believe the shots fired by Russia.
Samyr Oynushev, a musician from Moscow, has no plans to get vaccinated, although he believes Covid vaccines are needed.
If I had a choice, I would prefer to get a non-Russian vaccine, the 29-year-old said.
I think that [low vaccination rates] are largely the fault of the government, that people do not trust them so much.
Others think that once they recover from Covid-19, they do not need to rush to get a vaccination. According to a study published in the journal Nature, about 45 percent of the adult population of Russia’s second city, St. Petersburg, have antibodies to the coronavirus.
Epidemiologist Vasily Vlassov, a professor at the Moscow Higher School of Economics, has not yet been vaccinated and believes his antibodies still protect him from infection after he caught Covid-19 in January.
Although vaccinations in the former Soviet Union were widely accepted, reluctance began to grow in the 1990s after the fall of communism as people realized they could make choices for themselves, he said.
Russians know that German cars are better than Russian cars and they have a problem believing that a Russian vaccine is better, he said.
Currently in Israel, Vlassov is considering receiving the Pfizer vaccine which is widely available there.
Despite his initial excitement about the vaccine, Putin has offered no evidence other than a brief government statement that he received a blow from Russia. Unlike other world leaders who were photographed with open sleeves or even with their chests unbuttoned while taking them, no such photo of Putin was published.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 rates and deaths in Russia are rising rapidly. After a drop in infections, the country is now reporting numbers similar to those seen in February, largely as a result of the delta variant. In Moscow, nearly 90 percent of reported cases were related to the variant, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said last week.
The National Coronavirus Task Force said Saturday that 619 people died over the past day, most by December 24th. Russia also reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths of the year, at 21,665 cases.
These rising rates, along with reluctance to get vaccinated, have prompted officials to offer incentives to residents, including the opportunity to acquire new cars. In Moscow, city authorities have given public utility employers a month to ensure that 60 percent of their staff were vaccinated or face a fine.
Sobyanin ordered bars and restaurants in the capital to serve people only if they have been vaccinated or have had an infection indicating immunity. And unvaccinated people may soon be denied non-emergency hospital treatment. This blow has led to a thriving black market for fake vaccination certificates.
Natalia Andreeva, a laboratory diagnostician in Moscow, has not yet been vaccinated, but has admitted that she will have to be in the future.
It must inevitably be done, said Andreeva, 63. I think a lot of people are afraid to get vaccinated because it all happened so quickly.
There are signs that incitement and threats from officials seem to be working. Last week, Moscow’s vaccination rate increased four or five times, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told the state-run Russia-24 news channel.
However, epidemiologist Anton Barchuk, the researcher who led the study on antibody prevalence in St. Petersburg, suggests that a more effective way to persuade people to get vaccinated would be through a more open discussion of the pros and cons.
The pandemic has highlighted problems with vaccine reluctance, he said, adding that getting other vaccines for adults is also low. It is a problem of trust and lack of information on the harms and benefits of vaccination.
Tatyana Chistikova reported from Moscow, Rachel Elbaum reported from London. Reuters also contributed to this report.
