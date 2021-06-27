Palestinian labor minister to leave amid anti-government protests





Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) The labor minister in the Palestinian Authority will resign, a member of his party said Sunday as protesters marched for a fourth day demanding that President Mahmoud Abbas step down. The left-wing Palestinian People’s Party has decided to withdraw from the Fatah-led PA government because of its “lack of respect for laws and public freedoms,” said central committee member Issam Abu Bakr. Nasri Abu Jaish, the labor minister and representative of the People’s Party in government, will resign on Monday, Abu Bakr told AFP. Demonstrations against PA erupted on Thursday following the violent arrest and death in custody of activist Nizar Banat and continued Sunday evening. Banat, a 43-year-old man known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the PA, died Thursday shortly after security forces raided his home, beat him and dragged him, his family said. PA has announced the opening of an investigation into Banat’s death, but it has done little to calm the anger in the streets. On Sunday evening, protesters opposed a heavy deployment of security forces, holding pictures of the activist as they marched on the Israeli-occupied West Bank in the Heat town of Banat. In Ramallah, PA headquarters, protesters demanded that those responsible for Banat’s death be held accountable, while some supporters of Abbas’s Fatah party gathered to chant slogans in support of the president. The Palestinian Journalists’ Union called for the dismissal of the PA police chief “because of the police’s failure to protect journalists who were attacked, prevented from reporting and threatened” from the point of view of police officers in protest. According to the autopsy, the injuries showed that Banat had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and arms, with less than an hour that had passed between his arrest and his death, said doctor Samir Abu Zarzour. – Polls postponed – On Saturday, protesters in Ramallah threw stones at Palestinian security forces, who opened fire with a barrage of tear gas canisters, with reports of several casualties. Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq on Sunday accused security forces of “attacking participants with sticks and rocks” as they dragged others to the ground and beat them, adding that some suffered head injuries. Protesters called for 86-year-old Abbas to resign. Banat was registered as a candidate in the Palestinian parliamentary elections, which were scheduled for May until Abbas postponed them indefinitely. The president’s original term expired in 2009 and he has since ruled by decree. In April, Abbas stated that legislative and presidential polls set for May and July, respectively, should not be held until the Israeli-guaranteed vote could take place in annexed East Jerusalem. Al-Haq warned that there had been a “serious regression on public rights and freedoms” since the decision to cancel the election. In addition to holding the presidency, Abbas is also the head of Fatah and president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), internationally recognized as the representative of Palestine. But Fatah faces a growing challenge from its longtime rival, the militant Islamic organization Hamas, which rules the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza. PA exercises limited power over about 40 percent of the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six Day War. Israel, which controls all entry into the territory and coordinates with the PA, directly administers the remaining 60 percent. 2021 AFP

