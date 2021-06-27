The Maha Rave party was destroyed, the actors among the 22 held: Cops | Latest India News





Mumbai: Igatpur police destroyed a large party and found 22 people, including 12 women, suspected of consuming drugs in the Sunday hours. The process of arresting the above persons, some of whom belong to the film and television industry, is underway, police said. The party was organized in two private bungalows and numerous drugs, including cocaine, charas and weeds, were allegedly found from the sites, police added. We have tracked down a Nigerian national in Mumbai who is suspected of supplying the party with smuggling, said Nashik Rural’s additional police supervisor Sharmistha Walavalkar. We have registered three separate cases one under the NDPS Act, the second for the sale and consumption of drugs while a third case for violation of Covid norms against people found in the party. The process of arresting the suspects is continuing according to their found roles, Walvalkar added. Sachin Patil, Nashik Rural police supervisor, said the party was organized to celebrate an individual’s birthday in two private bungalows and many people from Mumbai attended the party. People attending the drug festival include four Bollywood and South Indian film actresses, a Big Boss contestant and two prominent choreographers. The police raid was held on the basis of an announcement about a high-profile party in a bungalow and possible drug consumption at the scene. According to available information, a police team consisting of 50 personnel from Igatpuri police station raided two bungalows where people were suspected of being found consuming drugs, Patil said. All in attendance were taken for medical tests to a government hospital and blood samples were collected to confirm cocaine and medication consumption. The preliminary investigation suggested that all participants had consumed medication, Patil said. Walavalkar said the owners of the two bungalows also reserved themselves for failing to provide details on the number of attendees at parties organized amid Covid restrictions.

