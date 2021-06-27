Win pushes satellite-based technology to enhance PHL digital education





SENATORS were asked over the weekend to charge ahead with the passage of a bill that enhances digital education in public schools as soon as Congress convenes its regular session on July 26th. In presenting Senate Bill 2250, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian sought to maximize the use of satellite technology to expand nationwide Internet access to the use of digital technology in public schools, given the serious connectivity issues that plagued both teachers. as well as students during blockages caused by the pandemic. Gatchalian said SB 2250, to be known as the Satellite-Based Act for the 2021 Internet Connection Act, aims to expand nationwide access to satellite-based technologies as an alternative connectivity solution to provide universal Internet access. . The senator suggested that while students do not yet have to physically return to school, it is time to list early preparations for promoting digital education across the country. Gatchalians that allow legislation provide that government organizations, private public and nonprofit institutions, and voluntary organizations engaged in education, health, finance, agriculture, environmental management, climate change management, disaster preparedness, and crisis response are allowed to own and operate satellite based technology to assist and enhance their activities. In order to provide Internet services through satellite-based technologies, especially in areas where it is expensive to open wireless or cellular networks, “a satellite is used to receive the Internet signal from the Internet Service Provider (ISP). ) to the user, he explained. How it works: The ISP sends a wireless internet signal to a satellite in space, while the satellite dish is connected to the user modem, which then connects the user to the internet. Gatchalian said the digital option bill complements the Public Education Network (PEN) that the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) intend to establish, reassuring the public that this initiative aims to quickly follow the installation of digital connectivity in public schools and DepEd offices. He clarified that under PEN, DICT will increase DepEd’s future satellite capacity for High School students to access digital education, noting that the use of public schools as common towers is also part of the agreement. two agencies. Gatchalian recalled that a National ICT Household Survey in 2019 shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic that forced millions of students to learn remotely amid the release of the serious link showing 82.3 percent of households do not have internet access. Also, a letter from the Asia Foundation pointed out that 74 percent of public schools remain disconnected from the Internet.







