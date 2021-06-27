Colombia: Nine dead in separate attacks amid escalating violence | Latin American News





Three separate attacks come after a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque was shot near the border with Venezuela on Friday.

At least nine people, including four police officers, have been killed in three separate attacks across Colombia, which has seen a recent rise in violence and instability in parts of the country. Three off-duty police officers died in an attack by gunmen in the northeastern city of Pailitias, police said in a statement on Sunday. One of the officers the pregnant woman was also injured. In the south of the country, five men were found dead in San Vicente del Caguan, Mayor Julian Perdomo told the AFP news agency. A fourth police officer also died in an incursion by an armed group in a neighborhood of Cali town in the southwest, said Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for any of the three attacks, although authorities often blame armed groups, including dissidents who broke a peace deal between the government and Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) rebels for a violent such. The sign of a shelling is seen in a helicopter with which Colombian President Ivan Duque was traveling, after suffering an attack during an excessive flight to Cucuta [Colombia Presidency/Handout via Reuters] The wave of attacks comes after a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque and other government officials was shot down near Colombia’s border with Venezuela on Friday. No one on board was injured, but photos released by Duques’s office showed the tail and main blade had been hit. The government has offered a reward of nearly $ 800,000 for any information about who was responsible. Earlier this month, car bombs exploded at a military base in the northeastern city of Cucuta in the same city as the Duques helicopter was flying straight when it was also shot, injuring 36 people. Colombian watchdog group Indepaz says there have been 45 massacres killing three or more people in a single event so far this year. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a report in March that Colombia had seen a resurgence of violence last year, too, as at least five conflicts with armed groups were ongoing. The ICRC said 389 people, mostly civilians, were killed by explosive devices last year, the highest number since 2016. More than 27,000 people were displaced across Colombia in the first quarter of 2021, the ombudsman said in April, a jump of 177 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. The ombudsman said people were forced to flee their homes amid threats, killings, forced recruitment by armed gangs and clashes between armed groups. Colombia has also seen regular anti-government protests since April, when a proposed tax reform that critics said would disproportionately hurt the middle and working classes pushed thousands into the streets. Demonstrators have called for government action to tackle poverty, inequalities in health care and education, and increase violence across the country. Rights groups have raised concerns about police violence in connection with those protests.







