Police reveal ominous new details in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann





THE WORLD June 27, 2021 6:15 PM 3 minutes to read

A new edge has been discovered in the search for Madeleine McCann.

Police have discovered a new edge in the search for Madeleine McCann; a secret complex linked to the main suspect for her disappearance. Located in the southern Algarve region of Portugal, the same area where 3-year-old McCann disappeared from a holiday apartment in 2007 the property belongs to the ex-girlfriend of convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner Nicole Fehlinger. The news of the complex came after Fehlinger Dieter’s father was recently interviewed for the second time by German authorities, who are said to be taking the revelation “very seriously”. Dieter claims that his daughter and her ex-boyfriend Breuckner, 44, were the only people who had access to the compound. “No one knows that my daughter not only had access to her private residence in Portugal, but also a separate complex,” he told the Mirror. “No one has ever searched there or the property has ever appeared in connection with Maddie.” At the time of McCann’s disappearance, Fehlinger and Brueckner had lived together in a private mansion very close to the secret complex. Hidden from overcrowded trees and weeds, the 5000sq m composition was guarded by four wild Kangal dogs, who have the strongest bite of any dog ​​in the world. A “secret compound” has been found by police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Photo / Google Earth “The area is completely overcrowded, it is not visible. No one could enter or leave, only my daughter and maybe [Brueckner] with him, “said Dieter. The former couple had regular phone conversations and even went for a weekend getaway to Lisbon together just months after Madeleine disappeared, Portuguese court documents show. Fehlinger, a mother of three, is not suspected of having any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance. Brueckner, meanwhile, has been convicted of other offenses, including raping a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal, and remains in jail. He has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance. Brueckner broke his silence last month, writing a handwritten letter that slams Madeleine’s investigation as a “scandal.” A strange hand-drawn caricature accompanied the letter, depicting two prosecutors ordering food at a restaurant, with one of the characters saying in speech bubbles, “I’ll take the fillet forensics,” to which the other responds, “Delicious , and me “. The father of Christian Brueckner’s ex-girlfriend claims that his daughter and her ex-boyfriend were the only people who had access to the complex. “Accusing an accused is one thing,” the letter reads. “Something completely different, that is, it is an incredible scandal when a public prosecutor launches a public campaign for prejudice before a court case is opened. “Freedom of expression is not a fundamental right so that everyone can say and write what they want. Freedom of expression does not protect the majority. “It defends the minority. It does not defend the most logical, persuasive or popular views, but rather the external position.” The cartoon is believed to be a reference to investigators, who previously admitted that they had no forensic evidence linking Christian B to the case.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos