Bacon radio operators from Berks County compete in international competition | Local News





Now in its 100th year and still strong, the Radio Reading Club this weekend had about 35 of its members showcase their bacon radio skills on American Radio League Field Day. The group on Saturday set up half a dozen antennas at Heritage Park in Sinking Spring and spent the weekend exchanging messages with other licensed amateur American and Canadian operators, including some as far as California. Participants collect points in the contest for successful broadcasts, for the use of certain equipment and other tasks, and while there is no cash prize for the winners, they work to earn friendly bragging rights against similar groups in Pottstown, Schuylkill County and elsewhere. . Club includes about 90 members. Former President James Nicholas of South Heidelberg Township has been an amateur radio operator for close to 60 years and said for those who love technology, it is a lot of fun. Communicating with friends all over the world is good, he said, just as you are testing your knowledge. On Sunday some of the radios were connected to a solar panel and a car battery to show their versatility. Reading’s John Engle, also a former club president, has operated bacon radio for more than 50 years and he, too, loves his challenge. “You never stop learning,” he said. Engle, a retired chief engineer at WEEU-AM in Reading, was introduced to the hobby by his mentor, the late Harold Schearer, a founder of that station and WRAW-AM. Engle recalls climbing to the roof of Schearer’s house on Crestmont Street in the city to place antennas for global bacon communications. He holds the hobby in part as a tribute to Schearer. But while amateur radio operation is satisfying, it also serves an important purpose, Nicholas said. The advantage of bacon radios is that they work independently of the internet and phone systems, and include portable devices that can be placed almost anywhere in minutes. So when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell phone towers, bacon radio operators can volunteer to help emergency officers talk to each other. Locally, this occurred during the transit of the remnants of Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972, and farther home bacon radio operators were significant during Hurricane Katrina response in 2005. With a particularly active storm season forecast for this year, Nicholas expects bacon radio operators to be called back for action.

