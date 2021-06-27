International
IAF Jammu Station hit by 2 explosions | Latest India News
Security agencies were investigating the suspected use of drones by terrorists after two low-intensity explosions struck an Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday, injuring two IAF personnel and prompting numerous teams to join the investigation. .
The blasts struck the station shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and caused minor damage to a building, with experts and security officials saying this could be the first time drones were used in an attack on a large installation in place.
Jammu and Kashmir General Director of Police Dilbag Singh said the twin blasts at the IAFs technical airport were a terrorist attack. Reportedly reported in the IAF-run high security technical zone of Jammu Airport in the Satwari area on the outskirts of the city.
A cargo drone in both blasts at Jammu airfield is suspected to have dropped the explosive material. Police have registered an FIR and the investigation is ongoing, Singh said.
The first blast at the airport, which is used for VVIP movement and strategic operations of the armed forces, occurred at 1:37 a.m., causing minor damage to the roof of a building, and the second was said to be weaker in intensity was reported at 1:42 in an open area, according to an IAF official.
Singh said police and other agencies were working with IAF officials to ascertain the specifics. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was also on site.
The Air Force said the blasts were also being investigated by a high-level IAF team. There was no damage to any equipment. The investigation is underway along with civilian agencies, the IAF official said on Twitter.
There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to drop weapons, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in the region. But experts indicated that drones had not previously been engaged by terrorists to carry out attacks.
Following a series of backward channel contact between Indian and Pakistani security officials, the two countries engaged again in the 2003 ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in February. The ceasefire has largely been maintained, helping to ease bilateral tensions, although recent reports have suggested that backward channel contacts have stalled.
Pakistan has also issued some strong statements in recent weeks regarding what it claims the Indian governments plan to make more changes to in Jammu and Kashmir. India has refuted these statements, noting that Kashmir is an integral part of the country and that Pakistan’s comments represent interference in internal affairs.
On Sunday, J&K Police said they had arrested two people for questioning in connection with the blasts. An official, who asked not to be named, said the possible target of the drones was the plane parked in the distribution area.
Another official said the first blast created a hole in the roof of the building, indicating the use of an adequate amount of explosives. Immediately after the second blast, a bomb-throwing team and forensic experts rushed to the scene, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The incident comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir that elections would be held there after the demarcation was completed, two years after the former state’s special status was revoked.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh to make an assessment of the security scenario. A senior official said in New Delhi that the defense minister was expected to review the security situation in Jammu. The office of defense ministers said he spoke with Deputy Chief of Air, Air Marshal HS Arora, about the incident at the airport.
It was not immediately clear where the drones took off and investigations were underway to track their flight path, an official told the PTI news agency.
Investigators scanned CCTV footage, including cameras installed on the airport border walls. The air distance from Jammu Airport to the international border is about 14 km, the official said.
While officials were investigating the drone attack, a person suspected of being linked to Lashker-e-Taiba was arrested along with an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 6kg, the DGP said.
The suspect has been detained and is being questioned. More suspects are likely to be taken in this failed IED explosion attempt, Singh said.
Jammu Airport is a civilian airport with runway and ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF.
Jammu Pravat airports director Ranjan Beuria told PTI there was no disruption to flight operations due to the blasts. Flights to and from Jammu Airport are operating on schedule, he said.
With data from agencies
