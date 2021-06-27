BC broke more than 50 heat records on Saturday. Sunday is forecast to be the hottest





Environment Canada says at least 54 daily heat records were broken in British Columbia on Saturday, and Sunday’s temperature forecast could break all-time records. Lytton was the hotspot of BC, recording a bubble of 43.2 C. The previous record for June 26 in Lytton, 39.9 was set in 2006. Read more: Daily heat records drop to BC, with worst ‘dangerous’ heat wave yet to come It was not the only community to see temperatures 40 degrees plus on Saturday. Mercury hit 43.1 C at Lillooett, breaking a 96-year-old record. Records also fell in Cache Creek (42.5 C), Clearwater (40 C), Osoyoos (40.1 C), Pemberton (40.3 C) and Kamloops (40.7 C). Forecast of heat peak on Sunday, Monday While Saturday was hot, meteorologists predict Sunday and Monday will be even hotter. The story goes down the ad For Sunday, Environment Canada forecast a high of 33 C for Vancouver, 42 C for Abbotsford, 45 C for Lytton, 42 C for Kamloops and 40 C for Kelowna. If temperatures in Lytton hit 45 C, they will match the hottest weather ever recorded in Canada, documented in Yellow Grass and Midale, Saskatchewan, July 1937, Read more: Heat Wave: As the BC matures, what role does climate change play? The hottest temperature ever recorded in BC was 44.4 C in Litton in 1941. On Sunday, the province’s fire risk assessment map showed virtually the entire province at a “high” risk, with growing pockets of “extreme” risk. Trends Ontario reports 287 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths; 202K more administered vaccines

Of course it is doubtful: 2 most Catholic churches burn in the southern interior of BC “These coming days will be cumulative,” Environment Canada meteorologist Arman Castellan told Global News, adding that breaking all-time records was a real possibility. The story goes down the ad















“The heat will increase from the previous day and we will see extreme heat really across the province up to Cariboo, the coast, the south coast is involved.” Castellan said as climate change continues, extreme heat events like this will become more frequent, more extreme and last longer. Businesses, residents who feel the heat On Sunday, Victoria Burtchart Gardens said it was closing until Wednesday due to extreme heat. The story goes down the ad Eastern Vancouver Metro and central Fraser Valley remained under an air quality advisor for high ground-level ozone concentrations on Sunday. Extreme temperatures also caused Fraser Health to start diverting people scheduled for COVID-19 vaccines to clinics in cooler areas. Island Hrealth took things a step further and said it was planning vaccinations reserved for Sunday and Monday at the Eagle Ridge Arena and Browning Sports Center.















“Despite the mitigation measures, the high afternoon temperatures and the lack of air conditioning are affecting the safety of our patients and staff,” he said. People affected by the movement will be contacted directly. Read more: Evacuation order issued for parts of the Pemberton Valley amid rising rivers The story goes down the ad In Abbotsford, where a Saturday peak of 39.2 C shattered a 2006 record by more than seven degrees, the heat did damage to the homeless in the community. “My husband has gone through twice because we have not been able to find shade,” Jancie Dycke told Global News. “Shop owners always tell us to leave.” Vancouver Coast Health and Fraser Health have set up cooling centers to try and help some of the most vulnerable. Homelessness groups are asking the public for donations of water, sunscreen and gift cards in places where they can get out of the heat or have a cool drink. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







