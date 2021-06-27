How Vanderbilt reacted to the NC State competition in the world college competition

OMAHA, Neb. Vanderbilt baseball team was asleep at 1:10 on Saturday. They had gone to bed waiting for a rubber match against NC State in the afternoon.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin, however, woke up at 1:30 and saw a message from athletics director Candice Lee. It was then that she learned the game was declared a non-race and the Commodores had advanced to the championship series.

Corbin stayed the rest of the night processing the news with his wife, Maggie, and figuring out how to tell the team.

“With the understanding that they would play, and then they would not play, I just wanted to get to them as soon as possible. So we did,” Corbin said. “I’m sure it was a bit confusing, but we used yesterday as a day to talk through it, and I told them that once we get to today ‘s park, go ahead.”

Vanderbilt (48-16) will face Mississippi State (48-17) in the finals of the College World Series in the best of three games starting Monday (6pm, ESPN2).

Corbin began his press conference ahead of Sunday’s national championship series by expressing sympathy for Wolfpack and their base for what happened. He said the Commodores would have preferred to have played games rather than advance by default, but that Vanderbilt had no control over the situation.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Leereleased issued a joint statement Sunday expressing regret over the situation but praising the team for its achievement so far.

“After two exciting matches between our teams, we could not wait for the opportunity to face Wolfpack again as worthy opponents on the field.” declarationread, in part. “… We feel for them as competitors and wish the student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators nothing but complete health.”

Right-hand drive Kumar Rocker, winning pitchers in Friday’s 3-1 win over Wolfpack, said he was upset when he heard the news and felt sorry for the NC state. First founder Dominic Keegan said the team is adjusting the reaction of the team it is facing on social media and is focusing on itself.

“I understand the other side; I understand,” Corbin said. “We are very empathetic and kind to this. But we have no control over it, no matter when someone insinuates or what someone says. We are just playing baseball. That’s all we can do. We stay in our lane.”

Corbin did not say whether he encouraged or asked his players to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but said he is “very comfortable” with the team’s protocols and that he “has spent a lot of time educating the group about what they can do. to have this process looks like. ” Vanderbilt is looking all students returning to campus this fall to receive the vaccine before the start of the semester and to staff membersto be vaccinated by 31 July unless they have a medical or religious exception.

Unlike the State of Mississippi, which for the preliminarydid not greet the fans at her team hotel following her win over Texas on Saturday, Vanderbilt is not planning to change her protocols after Wolfpack was knocked out. Commodores social media accounts have often shown the team meeting with fans and signing autographs in Omaha.

Side reporter Chris Budden said the ESPN broadcast of Saturday’s match between Texas and Mississippi that Vanderbilt went through on Saturday and all players were cleared.

The team will be tested again on Monday, according to Bidden. It is not clear if all the players were tested or just those who did not get the vaccine.

College World Series Final

Compatibility: Nr. 7 State Mississippi (48-17) vs Nr. 4 Vanderbilt (48-16).

Formats: Best series of three; all games at TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska.

Programs: Game 1 Monday, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Game 2 Tuesday, 6 p.m., ESPN; Game 3 xe Wednesday, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

x-if necessary

