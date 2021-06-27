Calgary Black youth arrested by BC police ‘with their guns’ in case of false identity

An 18-year-old from Calgary is speaking after saying police arrested him under gun threat in Delta, BC, in a case of misidentification.

It happened on Thursday while Noel Kene and his three friends, all Black and between the ages of 18 and 20, were in the final days of a camping trip to BC

Kene said the group was driving through the city when a police cruiser pulled up in front of them and forced them to stop.

“The officers get out of the car with their guns and then two more police cars come and then they have their guns too,” he said.

“And then everyone just surrounds the car. And then they tell us to raise our hands. ”

The group was removed from their SUV one by one and put in handcuffs, he said.

















Kene said police had obtained a report of someone wielding a gun from the window of a white SUV with Alberta license plates. The group was in a silver SUV with Alberta license plates.

He and his friends remained handcuffed in the back of the team cars in the scorching heat for about an hour and a half as police searched their vehicles, he said.

“In that situation, you never know what will happen to you – you never know if someone really tried to put you in that situation,” he said.

“But it’s as if you never know if you are completely innocent at the moment or if there are more variables of the situation that you do not know about because you are in a police car … this uncertainty is really terrible.”

A police check on the vehicle turned up an ax and knife that the group had used during camping, but nothing else.

Police eventually let the group go with what Kene described as a “humiliating” apology.

“Obviously, I do not want to draw verses and make assumptions and other things, but I do not know – I feel as if I were not black, if all three of us were not black … we would have treated as a little better with less contempt, “he said.

“It did not look like they were trying to reassure us that if we were innocent, we would be fine.”

In a statement, a Delta police spokesman confirmed that officers had stopped an SUV following a firearms report.

















Sergeant James Sandberg said it happened in an area with only one road in and out, and that the vehicle had a “description similar” to what they were looking for.

“Due to the nature of the complaint, our officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop in accordance with their training and arrested four SUV occupants,” he said.

“After the arrest, our officers took the time to explain their actions to the parties involved in the car.”

Sandberg added that when police receive a report of a dangerous situation, they should respond as if it is true.

“Sometimes it requires lights and sirens, and lots of police cars,” he said. “However, not infrequently, once the investigation begins, the police sometimes discover that what is being called does not necessarily match the facts and circumstances that are determined to be present.”

Kene said he was grateful to the two women who were driving while stopping, standing as witnesses and filming the search as it unfolded.

One of those women, Stephanie Chan, told Global News that she understood that the police were doing their job, but that the officers are also people who can react emotionally or make mistakes.

She said she wanted to make it clear that the police detention was being monitored.

“We are here, we are present, we are watching, please be good – if there is room to be good. “I know it may not be part of their protocol,” she said.

“But as parents you just think – if there are young people out there, if it’s my child – how, if they’re innocent, you’re certainly doing your protocol, but it ‘s a traumatic experience, especially if you’re a person of color, especially if zi ”.

















This comes amid a growing debate over systemic racism in policing in British Columbia and Canada, and in the wake of two other incidents where people of color law obedience were mistakenly handcuffed by police.

In one case, an indigenous grandfather and his 12-year-old granddaughter were handcuffed while trying to open a bank account in Vancouver; in the other, a retired Black High Court judge was handcuffed during a beach walk.

“I do not think that if these were non-racist people they would be kept under gun threat,” anti-racism activist Markiel Simpson said of Kene’s ban.

“What we’re seeing is the trauma that’s going on in people coming down, and so they apologize and expect people to go on with their lives as if nothing has changed when you might just be fatally injured … because of the color. of your skin. “

Simpson said the incident highlights the ongoing criminalization of people of color, and called for a regulation of police training and stronger accountability for police.

The incident left Kene and his friends shocked, and the group decided to go home to Calgary early.

They are also considering a formal complaint.

“They did not seem to care how they would affect what they were doing, because we are just some 19, 18, 20-year-olds,” Kene said.

“We need to start holding the police more accountable for what they are doing and making sure they know they are being watched when they do things – because when they feel like they are not being watched, that’s when people are arrested, they will to be seen more as criminals than citizens. “