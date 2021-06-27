Probation’s nationalization service not enough to fix flaws, observer warns | Prisons and evidence

Revitalizing the management of offenders in the community will not be enough to fix the flaws of the catastrophic privatization reforms introduced by former Conservative Minister Chris Grayling, the test observer has warned.

As the reunited service begins Monday, Chief Test Inspector Justin Russell said the move to re-nationalize the service was welcome but will not be without its challenges.

Under widely ridiculed shocks in 2014, the probation sector split into a public sector organization, the National Probation Service (NPS) that administers high-risk criminals, and 21 private companies responsible for overseeing 150,000 low-risk and high-risk offenders. secondary.

From today, the oversight of all 220,000 offenders on probation and the distribution of unpaid work and rehabilitation programs will be carried out by the public sector. This broadly reflects the arrangement that existed before the Graylings that transformed the rehabilitation process several years ago.

The changes come after a turbulent time for the probation service, with failures in high-profile cases such as terrorist Usman Khan and serial rapist Joseph McCann, highlighting the difficulties the sector faces.

Starting the reunited service, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the public would be better protected and that crime would be expected, adding that more than 300 million additional funds had been poured into the service since July 2019.

But Russell, who has been head of HM Probation Inspectorate since June 2019, warned that any investment in money would have to be backed up to correct past mistakes.

He said the governments’ decision to bring the test back together though welcome would not be without its challenges. Challenges that should not be underestimated.

There are no magic bullets here: structural change must be supported by sustainable investment for there to be a real improvement. True transformation is a long-term commitment and reunion is just the beginning of this journey.

Russell said the Graylings repair was fundamentally wrong.

Tight budgets have meant a decline in the number of probation officers; staff under ruthless pressure and unacceptable loads of number of cases. This has inevitably resulted in poorer quality oversight, with over half of the cases we have inspected in private sector test companies being unsatisfactory in some key quality aspects.

Funding injected into the probation service so far is helping to more than double the recruitment of officers, from the usual annual recruitment of 600 trainers to 1,000 last year with plans to recruit another 1,500 in the current financial year.

Buckland said: The evidence of the work he does to protect the public from harm and rehabilitation of the perpetrators of the work is very often neglected, but it is very important given that 80% of the crime is being violated again.

The government is supporting the new Probation Service with more money and more staff so that the public is better protected, crime is expected and fewer people become victims.

Grayling ignored important warnings from his department to push for his reforms in 2014. Deputies on the public accounts committee said the changes were accelerated at breakneck speed, taking unacceptable risks with taxpayer money. The justice committee described the review as a mess and warned it might never work.

Since the reforms were introduced, the government has had to bail out private providers, known as community rehabilitation companies (CRCs), with more than $ 500 million.

More than 7,000 CRC staff will come along with 3,500 probation officers already in the public sector under the new Probation Service.