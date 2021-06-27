Hancock affair: PM has serious questions to answer, says Labor | Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson still has big questions to answer after Matt Hancocks’s resignation over his relationship with a paid friend and adviser, Labor said after the government was asked to launch an investigation into a possible misuse of public money.

Downing Street was struggling to contain the scandal, which erupted last week after CCTV footage of married health secretary and Gina Coladangelo coming out kissing in his Whitehall office just a few weeks ago.

The pressure is still building as Tory MPs are among those seeking reassurance that there was no injustice regarding Coladangelo’s appointment to a role that pays up to 15,000 a year as a non-executive director in the Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC). She started in September 2020 and retired from her post over the weekend.

Sir Keir Starmer, Labor leader, said the new health secretary, Sajid Javid, and Johnson himself have serious questions to answer.

He said the government needed to clear the way Covid contracts were awarded, why Coladangelo was given a parliamentary permit by another health minister, and how CCTV images were uncovered that led to the fall of the Hancocks.

If anyone thinks Matt Hancock’s resignation is the end of the matter, I think they are wrong the resignation is far from the end of the matter, he said.

Caroline Slocock, who founded the Civil Exchange Opinion and was Margaret Thatcher’s private secretary, told the Guardian she had significant concerns that Hancocks’ focus on breaking Covid rules had left her obsessed with a possible money abuse public.

She claimed that there had been a vague series of events and that, given that Coladangelo worked as communications director, it was quite difficult to see how qualified she was to advise DHSC in its key areas of health and care policies social.

Slocock said Hancock had at best, basically appointed an old friend and added: To make your lady to mark homework is not acceptable.

A Tory MP and former minister also said there were more questions that needed to be answered, including about Hancock allegedly relying heavily on a personal email account to do government business, taking Coladangelo to the G7 and apparent favoritism of family and friends for Covid contracts. Summer very serious, they said. None of this has been clarified.

Another said the answers to the remaining questions would probably affect whether Hancock ever returns to the bench, while a third acknowledged that the former health secretary had few fans at his party.

The Labor has also written to the Cabinet Secretary and the Information Commissioner about the allegations regarding Hancocks’ personal use of email.

Angela Rayner, the party’s vice president, said the money does not stop with Hancock and the issue is not closed.

She added: This government is rotten at its core. We need to know how far this goes and how much government business is being conducted in secret.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, challenged Javid to remove Conservative cronies at DHSC, starting by deciding that colleague Tory Dido Harding would not become the next NHS England chief executive.

The public expects so much better from the government during a pandemic, he added.

Javid will be tested when addressing the Commons with a statement Monday afternoon, which is expected to confirm Englands’ final phase of blocking relief will not continue on July 5 mid-road review point promised by the government when it announced the delay four -weekly expected to end on July 19th.

It will be the former chancellors’ first performance in the delivery box since leaving with Johnson and Dominic Cummings in February 2020.

Hancock’s loyal Tory MPs gathered around him attacking the CCTV installation in his Whitehall office, which captured leaked images in the Sun newspaper last week of his kiss and Coladangelo while the strictest rules of social distance were still in place. power.

One said monitoring the video was completely unacceptable while another said people had maliciously trespassed on the health secretaries office and were eavesdropping.

Brandon Lewis, the secretary of Northern Ireland, said this is something we need to end because a lot of what is happening in government departments is sensitive and important.

But another senior Conservative said the brawl over the cameras, which has sparked an internal Whitehall investigation, was a distraction from the car’s absolute collision in Hancocks career.

The scandal has also sparked new speculation about a cabinet reshuffle. Johnson avoided a massive shift of his senior team by appointing Javid and not moving any other ministers.

But some insiders think that, given that Hancock was likely to degrade anyway, his departure has increased the chances of a reshuffle shortly before the parliaments’ summer recess begins on July 22.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, is one of those said to be most at risk, and some Tory lawmakers want to see Hancocks ally, Health Minister Lord Bethell, also move forward.

We need a reshuffle and we need it soon, said an old Conservative. Most ministers are looking a little beyond what they are doing and expecting them not to fully focus their work.

A DHSC spokesman said all ministers conduct government business only through their departmental email addresses.

The government has also insisted that Coladangelo’s appointment follow the correct procedure and that secretaries of state have the right to make direct appointments.