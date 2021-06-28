New Zealand may exclude NSW from travel bubble as Covid cases rise in Australia | Coronavirus





New Zealand is expected to exclude New South Wales from its quarantine travel bubble with Australia when it resumes as cases continue to rise following the Bondi eruption. The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, told Breakfast Monday morning she predicted the bubble would resume soon, with the exception of New South Wales, where case numbers are highest. She said the government could introduce new preventative measures, including pre-launch testing. New Zealand officials announced on Saturday that the bubble would be banned until midnight on Tuesday, the trip for the first time with all of Australia since the deal began. The announcement came as new cases were announced in a number of Australian states and territories. The number of Sydney cases rose to 110 over the weekend and local cases were also recorded in Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. There are now numerous cases and outbreaks in Australia at various stages of control and the health risk to New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing, the office of Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement. The Government has taken the precautionary step to temporarily extend the current break with New South Wales to include all of Australia. Hipkins acknowledged the frustration and anxiety that comes with this pause. Given the high level of transmissibility of what appears to be the Delta variant, and the fact that there are now multiple community groups, it is the right thing to do to keep Covid-19 away from New Zealand, he said. New Zealand stranded in Australia must follow the health guidelines of the state or territory in which they were, and anyone who returned from Australia to New Zealand after June 21 must monitor their health, the Hipkins office said. The release noted that New Zealand remains[s] committed to free quarantine travel with Australia. Wellington is still on Level 2 alert, a week after an infected Australian tourist came to town and visited a number of busy cafes, bars, restaurants and museums. The man had had a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which may make him less likely to have passed the virus but the husband’s partner, who had initially returned a negative test, reported a positive test on Sunday, indicating he could had been infectious closing his visit. So far, Wellington has not registered any cases in the community, and no Covid-19 in sewage, but Hipkins said Friday that the city is not yet far from the woods and people need to remain vigilant about symptoms. Under level 2 conditions, meetings of more than 100 people are prohibited and businesses can stay open if social distancing guidelines are followed. Masks are mandatory on public transport, and are encouraged indoors as supermarkets, especially when social distance is difficult to notice. The break in travel between New Zealand and Australia will come as a blow to some tour operators who had hoped for an increase in visitors for the next ski season. NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson told RNZ that Australians make up a good 30-40% of our income in a normal season and almost half of the bookings were lost as a result of interrupted travel.

